Quick and easy dinner: Indian dahl

This recipe will be beautiful the following day as the flavours come out even more so try to make enough for a few meals!

It will freeze well, it’s worth cooking enough to stock this in your freezer. This dinner will be done in simply one big pot, always good news when it comes to tidy up!

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

½ onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 thumb-size piece of ginger, grated

1 medium red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped

3 tsp cumin

1 tbsp medium curry powder

200g red lentils washed and drained

Juice of 2 limes

1 tin chopped tomatoes

500ml boiling water

Bunch of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method

In a large pot melt the coconut oil. Add the vegetables and sweat off gently on a low heat for about 5 minutes. Add the dried spices and cook for roughly another 2 minutes.

Stir in your lentils, lime juice and chopped tomatoes. Add the water and bring to a gentle simmer. Continue to simmer for another 15- 20 minutes, adding more water if necessary.

Serve topped with heaps of fresh coriander and a good dollop of natural yoghurt!