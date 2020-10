You can also use minced turkey or pork for this.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

750g of minced lamb

1 small onion, very finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 egg, lightly beaten

a small bunch of parsley, chopped

a jar of tomato passata sauce

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp of honey if necessary

a handful of green olives, stoned and chopped, optional

8 small potatoes, peeled

Method

Put your potatoes on to boil.

Mix the lamb, one finely chopped onion, crushed garlic, the egg and parsley in a bowl and season. Roll the mixture into balls, the size you would like and set them aside.

Fry your onion in a pan and when it is translucent add your garlic. Now add the passata and leave to bubble away for about 10 minutes. Taste and see if it needs honey and also season it, you can add some basil if you have some or oregano works well too. Stir through the olives.

Leave the sauce to bubble on a low heat as you start to fry your meatballs. Once they are cooked through add them to the sauce. Pull one of the meatballs apart to make sure it is cooked in the centre.

Mash your potato. Add cream or milk if you wish to make the mash richer.

Season and you are ready to serve.