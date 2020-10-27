Quick and easy dinner: creamy mushroom pasta 

serves 4

Ingredients

4 cloves of garlic, sliced thinly

2 shallots or one onion, sliced thinly

600g of chestnut mushrooms, stalks removed, sliced thinly

2 tbsp chopped parsley

black pepper and sea salt

150g Parmesan

olive oil

100ml cream

50ml white wine

450g pappardelle, tagliatelle or even linguine

100g butter

Method

Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente.

While the pasta is cooking, heat a little olive oil and add the butter until melted. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until just starting to soften.

Add the sliced chestnut mushrooms next, season well and cook down until soft and starting almost caramelise, for around 5 minutes.

Next add the white wine, cooking down until the smell of alcohol has burned off and the sauce has started to thicken.

Add the cream, Parmesan and parsley last and cook for just a minute longer. Toss the pasta through the mushrooms with a few tablespoons of pasta water and serve.