3 ways to use up your Halloween pumpkin

Pumpkin Pie. Photo: Brid O'Donovan.

Currabinny Cooks' pumpkin pie

Ingredients

450g pumpkin flesh

125g light brown sugar

½ tsp of ground ginger

½ tsp of mixed spice

½ tsp of cinnamon

3 eggs

For the shortcrust pastry:

240g plain flour

Pinch of salt

180g chilled butter

2 tsp of caster sugar

1 egg yolk

1-2 tbsp of water

Method

In a large bowl, sift the flour in and add the sugar and a pinch of salt.

Cut the cold butter into cubes and rub into the flour to form ‘breadcrumbs’. Add just enough egg and water to bring the mixture together into a ball. I like it as ‘short’ as possible, so don’t worry if it is a little crumbly and hard to handle.

Pat down into a thick disk, cover in cling film and leave in the fridge for at least 30 to 40 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 190C.

Bring a large pan of boiling water to boil and add the pumpkin, cooking until tender enough to easily stick a knife or fork through the flesh.

Drain and place in a liquidiser or use a stick blender to smoothly blend the flesh, adding the sugar and spices and finally the eggs one by one until you get a smooth slightly frothy, thick cake batter.

Leave this to the side.

Take the pastry out of the fridge. You will need around 250g of the pastry for this. Roll the pastry out and line a deep 8-inch flan dish. Prick the base with a fork, cover loosely with baking paper and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

Take the pastry out of the oven and leave rest for around 15 minutes before pouring the cake batter in. Place in the oven for around 45 - 50 minutes until well set.

Serve with softly whipped cream.

Derval O'Rourke's pumpkin soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

1 medium onion, peeled and roughly chopped

750g butternut squash or pumpkin of your choice, peeled and cut into cubes

1 carrot, peeled and roughly chopped

1 stick celery, roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground ginger

700 ml chicken or vegetable stock

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°Celsius.

Place the onion, butternut squash, carrot, celery, and garlic in a large ovenproof dish. Drizzle 1 tbsp. of the olive oil over them, mix well, and place in the oven for 25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and transfer to a saucepan together with the remaining olive oil and the ginger. Fry for 1-2 minutes, then pour over the stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and blend with a hand blender until you reach your desired consistency. Ladle into warm bowls and serve with some buttered brown bread on the side.

Michelle Darmody's pumpkin cake

Ingredients

260ml of sunflower oil

260g of light muscovado sugar

5 eggs, lightly beaten

150g of golden sultanas

The zest of 3 oranges

210g of grated pumpkin flesh

1.5 tsp of baking powder

3 tsp of mixed cake spice

260g of self-raising flour

To decorate:

150g of soft butter

450g of cream cheese

120g of icing sugar

The zest of 2 lemons

1 tsp of vanilla essence

A few pumpkin seeds, blueberries and pecan nuts

Method

Heat the oven to 180C and line a 10in-round cake tin with parchment.

Stir the oil, sugar and eggs together in a large bowl until combined. Stir in the sultanas, zest and pumpkin and mix well with a wooden spoon.

Sieve the baking powder and spices into flour and stir them through. Stir them into the other ingredients and combine.

Scoop the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 60 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for about 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the icing whisk the butter until light and fluffy, whisk in the cream cheese, icing sugar, zest and vanilla until smooth. Use a pallet knife to spread it onto the cake. Decorate with a line of blueberries, pecans and pumpkin seeds.