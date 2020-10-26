Quick and easy dinner: spinach, feta and pumpkin frittata

The basic frittata recipe here can be used as a basis for many herbs and vegetables in season, but we love this autumn version. We use blobs of Ardsallagh or St Tola goat’s cheese in this recipe if we don’t have feta.

Serves 8

ingredients

500g sweet potato or pumpkin, peeled and cut into 1cm dice

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve

1 tsp flaky sea salt and lots of freshly ground black pepper

10 large organic eggs

2 tbsp chopped marjoram

2 tbsp chopped curly parsley

2 tsp chopped thyme leaves

150g spinach, shredded into 1cm strips (weight 380g before destalking)

75g Gruyère cheese, grated

25g Parmesan cheese, finely grated

25g butter

200g feta or fresh goat’s cheese

rocket leaves

30g toasted Italian pine kernels or cashew nuts, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.

Put the sweet potato or pumpkin dice onto a small oven tray, drizzle with the olive oil and toss to coat. Season with

half a teaspoon flaky sea salt (the feta cheese will be salty so don’t overdo the salt) and lots of freshly ground pepper, stir and cook for 10–15 minutes or until cooked and tender. Remove from the oven.

Whisk the eggs in a bowl, add the remaining salt, freshly ground pepper, chopped herbs, shredded spinach and grated cheese. Melt the butter in a 22.5cm non-stick, ovenproof

frying pan, and when it starts to foam, tip in the eggs.

Sprinkle the roast pumpkin or sweet potato evenly over the surface, dot with the feta or goat’s cheese, and press in gently. Cook for 3–4 minutes over a low heat.

Transfer to the middle shelf of the oven and cook for 25–30 minutes until just set. Flash under the grill for a couple of minutes if colour is needed.

Leave to sit for five minutes before serving.

To serve, slide a palette knife under the frittata to free it from the pan. Slide onto a warm plate. Arrange some rocket leaves on top of the frittata, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and scatter with toasted pine kernels or coarsely chopped cashew nuts and a few flakes of sea salt.