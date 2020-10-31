Michelle Darmody: On the right track with Halloween brack

There are many traditional Irish recipes to celebrate the feast of Samhain on November 1.

It was once celebrated as a day when the spirits of those who had died the previous year could pass into the next world. A portal was opened between our world and the next, bonfires were lit, and gifts of food and drink provided so that the wandering spirits did not go hungry. Samhain marked the transition point between the autumn and winter season, and, over the years, it has been moulded into what we now know as Halloween.

Historically colcannon was cooked, and potatoes cakes or boxty pancakes were griddled over the fire. Nuts, dried fruit, and apples also featured largely. There is a wonderful website, duchas.ie, that features digital images of the National Folklore Collection. If you type in 'Halloween' a stream of really interesting recipes and handwritten stories are shown.

A brack is one of the most lingering Samhain traditions. You can make it with or without yeast and I have provided two alternative recipes here. Both give quite different results but for both make sure to leave the fruit to soak up the tea and become nice and plump. Bracks were used to tell the family’s fortunes for the year ahead. Each brack would contain:

a pea — meaning you will not marry this year

a coin — you will have good fortune or be rich

a rag — indicating that the finder will have bad luck or be poor

a small stick — signifying an unhappy marriage

and most commonly a ring — foretelling a wedding within the year

There was a lot of focus on marriage. Thimbles or horseshoes were also a feature — I am guessing a miniature or ornamental horseshoe was used!

Apricot and whiskey brack

Barm brack loaf

100g sultanas

100g raisins

150g dried apricots, chopped

320mls strong cold tea

20mls whiskey

1 tsp cake spice

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp baking powder, sieved

2 tbs muscovado sugar

230g plain flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

Place the dried fruit into a bowl and pour the cold tea and whiskey over them. Allow to soak for at least three hours.

Preheat your oven to 160°Celsius and line a 1lb loaf tin with parchment.

Mix the spices, baking powder, sugar and flour until combined. Add in the egg and the plumped-up fruit, setting the remining liquid aside. Stir everything together and add some of the liquid if it seems dry. You should have a nice sticky mixture.

Scoop into your prepared tin and smooth it out on top. Bake for about 55 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

Once cool enough to handle, place onto a wire rack to cool completely. If you are feeling decadent you can pour a capful of whisky over the cooling brack for an extra kick.

Potato cakes

4 medium-sized floury potatoes

40g plain flour

1/2 tsp grated nutmeg

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1 1/2 tbs melted butter

Boil your potatoes until cooked, and drain. Allow to sit in the hot saucepan until all the steam has come off the potatoes. You want them to be quite dry. Mash them.

Add in your flour, the nutmeg, pepper, salt, and the melted butter and bring everything together.

Turn the mixture onto a lightly-floured surface and knead it. It will be sticky, but if it is too sticky to work with, add an extra half a tablespoon of flour. The stickiness will depend on the texture of the potatoes.

Pat the dough down until it is about 1/4 of an inch in thickness. Cut into triangles and set on a floured plate. Place into the fridge while you heat a skillet pan to hot. You do not need oil, the flour on the outside of the farls should stop them sticking to the pan. Cook for about three minutes a side until turning golden.

Barmbrack

Traditional barm brack

100g sultanas

50g raisins

50g currants

25g mixed peel

300mls strong cold tea

55mls warm milk

7g packet dried yeast

50g caster sugar

300g plain flour, sieved

2 tsp mixed cake spice, sieved

75g butter, melted

1 egg, lightly beaten

Place the dried fruit into a bowl and pour the cold tea over them. Allow to soak for at least three hours.

Mix the warm milk, yeast and 2 tsp of the sugar in a bowl and allow to sit for 10 minutes.

Mix the flour and spices with the remaining sugar. Make a well in the centre and add in the butter, egg and yeast mixture. Bring everything together until a dough is formed.

Flour a work surface and turn the dough onto it. Knead for about 10 minutes until a smooth ball forms. Place this ball into an oiled bowl and cover with a damp tea towel. Allow to sit in a warm place for an hour or until it has doubled in size.

Line a flat baking tray with parchment and again turn the dough onto a floured surface and knead in the dried fruit. Shape the dough into neat ball and place in the centre of the tray. Cover with a damp tea towel again and leave for at least a half an hour until it has puffed up. You can use a round cake tin instead of a flay baking tray if you like.

Preheat your oven to 200°Celsius. Bake for about 40 minutes until the top is golden and there is a hollow sound if you tap the base. Allow to cool on a wire rack.