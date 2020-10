Serves 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 onion, finely chopped

1 thumb sized piece of fresh ginger, grated

2 cardamon pods

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp star anise

1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and diced

400 g tin of chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

400g tin mixed beans, drained and washed

a handful of coriander leaves

4 tbsp flaked almonds

4 tbsp yoghurt

Optional: Serve with basmati rice

Method

Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, chilli and ginger and cook for about 5 minutes.

Stir frequently and add a splash of water if the pan gets dry.

Stir in the spices and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the butternut and aubergine and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the tomatoes, soy sauce and honey and stir well.

Cover the pan and simmer for about 30 minutes, stir occasionally.

When the vegetables are tender, stir in the beans and heat through.

Divide the stew between serving bowls.

Sprinkle over the coriander and flaked almonds.

Top with a dollop of yoghurt and serve.