Quick and easy dinner: Black pudding bolognese

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium carrot, peeled and finely diced

2 medium onions, finely diced

1 stick of celery, finely diced

400g of good quality black pudding, cases peeled off

2 sprigs of rosemary, needles chopped finely

250ml of red wine

1 tbsp of smoked paprika

2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

Handful of parsley, finely chopped

Extra virgin olive oil

Black pepper and sea salt

25g butter

50g Parmesan, grated

450g tagliatelle

Method

Heat some oil in a large frying pan or casserole and add the onion, carrot and celery on a medium heat.

Season lightly with salt and stir around the pan until everything has softened but not coloured, around 10 minutes.

Add the paprika, some black pepper and the rosemary and stir into the veg before adding the black pudding, breaking it up with the wooden spoon.

Cook for five minutes or so before adding the red wine, cooking for another five minutes and then adding the chopped tomatoes.

Bring to the boil and then let simmer for around 40 minutes. Season to taste.

Cook the tagliatelle in salted boiling water until al dente and then drain and coat with butter.

Serve the ragu spooned over the buttery tagliatelle and cover with grated parmesan and chopped parsley.