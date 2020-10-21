Quick and easy dinner: Black pudding bolognese

Black pudding adds flavour that hours of cooking would normally require in this speedy bolognese from Currabinny Cooks
Black pudding bolognese with tagliatelle. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan.

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 medium carrot, peeled and finely diced 
  • 2 medium onions, finely diced 
  • 1 stick of celery, finely diced 
  • 400g of good quality black pudding, cases peeled off 
  • 2 sprigs of rosemary, needles chopped finely 
  • 250ml of red wine 
  • 1 tbsp of smoked paprika 
  • 2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes 
  • Handful of parsley, finely chopped 
  • Extra virgin olive oil 
  • Black pepper and sea salt 
  • 25g butter 
  • 50g Parmesan, grated 
  • 450g tagliatelle 

Method

Heat some oil in a large frying pan or casserole and add the onion, carrot and celery on a medium heat.

Season lightly with salt and stir around the pan until everything has softened but not coloured, around 10 minutes.

Add the paprika, some black pepper and the rosemary and stir into the veg before adding the black pudding, breaking it up with the wooden spoon.

Cook for five minutes or so before adding the red wine, cooking for another five minutes and then adding the chopped tomatoes.

Bring to the boil and then let simmer for around 40 minutes. Season to taste.

Cook the tagliatelle in salted boiling water until al dente and then drain and coat with butter.

Serve the ragu spooned over the buttery tagliatelle and cover with grated parmesan and chopped parsley.

