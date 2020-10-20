Quick and easy dinner: Darina's spaghetti carbonara

Serves 4

Ingredients

450g (1lb) spaghetti

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

200g (7oz) thick-sliced smoked streaky bacon or pancetta, cut into strips 1 cm (1/2 inch) wide

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3-4 free-range eggs, lightly beaten

2 tbsp crème fraiche

1-2 tbsp chopped parsley

90g (3 oz) freshly grated Parmesan (Parmigiano Reggiano)

1-2 tbsp flat parsley, freshly chopped to serve

Method

Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and cook the spaghetti until ‘al dente’. Drain well.

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the smokey bacon or pancetta and cook, stirring frequently for 5-6 minutes, until coloured and slightly crispy. Add the black pepper and cook for another minute. Add the spaghetti and toss with the smokey bacon or pancetta and oil until warmed through.

Combine the eggs, crème fraîche and parsley and add to the pan. Remove from the heat and stir constantly for 1 minute to allow the heat from the oil and spaghetti to cook the eggs. Stir in three-quarters of the freshly grated Parmesan.

Transfer the hot pasta to a large shallow bowl and sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan and freshly chopped parsley.