The Menu: terrific Falling Fruit initiative; Pastry Fork deliveries; and a Farmers Market in Fermoy

Terrific Falling Fruit initiative

Falling Fruit Ireland is an organisation that harvests the seasonal glut of local fruits such as eating and cooking apples, pears, plums and various nuts in Dublin and the surrounding countryside that would otherwise simply fall off and rot.

Bernie Brannick of Falling Fruit Ireland, winner of last year’s Irish Food Writers’ Guild Community Award with the public now invited to nominate candidates for the 2020 award

It was established in 2015 by Bernie Brannick who was aware of the hundreds of trees in all manner of private and public spaces that each year yield great crops of fruit. Falling Fruit organises teams of volunteers to pick this fruit and distribute it to local charities and other good causes, thereby reducing food waste and the carbon footprint by encouraging the use of local food. The organisation also carries out a daily bread rescue project in Dublin, directing perfectly good bread to charities.

It is a terrific initiative — just the latest in a line of such splendid examples that The Irish Food Writers’ Guild has been honouring with its Community Food Award since 2105. However, unlike the very prestigious IFWG annual food awards which are nominated in secret and adjudicated by the members themselves, the Guild invites members of the general public to nominate suitable candidates such as an individual, business or community organisation outstanding in the manner in which it embraces an ethos of social responsibility.

Previous winners include Falling Fruit Ireland, Cork Penny Dinners, Sligo Global Kitchen, Irish Seed Savers and Bia Food Initiative.

The closing date for free public nominations is Monday, Nov 2 and the winner will be announced in March 2021.

irishfoodwritersguild.ie/community-food-award

Supporting restaurants and cafés

The Menu is hugely supportive of the sterling efforts of many of the restaurants and cafes around the country as they seek to pivot their business models to continue to trade under the current Covid 19-related restrictions and is delighted to feature news of same in this column. (Email themenu@examiner.ie).

Pop-up Farmgate stall

One such initiative sees The Farmgate Cafe & Restaurant launching a pop-up stall just inside the Prince’s Street entrance of the English Market, offering simple lunches and Meals-To-Go for takeaway.

https://farmgatecork.ie

The Pastry Fork deliveries

Mags Curtin is an old comrade of The Menu’s from back in the days when they both soldiered in the same kitchen before she went on to become the pastry chef in the justly renowned Cafe Paradiso when it first opened, eventually leaving to open her own baking business, The Pastry Fork, where her cakes, tarts and other baked confections were some of the most popular choices in a multitude of farmers’ markets.

Mags is now offering home delivery of her wonderful afternoon tea boxes (including vegetarian, gluten-free and children’s options) including sandwiches, quiche, salads, scones and pastries such as Belgian chocolate tarts, meringues and lemon drizzle cake, in Cork city and surrounding areas, at just €27.50. Each box, tied up with gorgeous ribbons and a gift card, serves two people. Delivery is free in her hinterland of Crosshaven and Carrigaline with a small charge for city delivery and orders must be placed two to three days in advance for delivery on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, 2pm-4pm.

To order, tel. 087 966 1812 or online at facebook.com/ThePastryFork

New Farmers Market in Fermoy

The Menu is always delighted to hear of a new farmers market as they should be amongst the very first ports of call for any discerning Irish shopper seeking out the very best of local seasonal produce. But on hearing that the inaugural Fermoy Farmers Market launched just weeks ago, The Menu could do no more than doff his cap and prostrate himself low to the ground in deepest respect: has there ever been a tougher time in which to kick off such a venture?

With teacher, Fiachra Ó Chinnéide, at the helm of a mighty team, the first market took place in the very gorgeous grounds of Richmond, a Georgian estate house, that was formerly home to the Presentation Convent and is just a short walk from the town centre.

It began, as all these markets invariably do, with a small but select band of pioneer stallholders who will undoubtedly pave the way for what promises to grow into an essential resource for Fermoy food shoppers. The debut offering included organic veg, salads and preserves, organic smoked salmon, locally-produced artisan raw cheese, baked goods, sourdough breads, organic dog food and a fine range of arts and crafts and of course, Le Caffe, offering coffees, hot drinks and a few sweet comestibles. The Menu will be hitching up Neidín in the near future for a jaunt northwards to ‘christen’ the new venture with some extended shopping!

www.facebook.com/Fermoy-Farmers-Market

TODAY’S SPECIAL

The Menu’s Progeny are always delighted when called upon to act as ‘lab mice’, but they especially relished the very child-friendly and most fine Thick & Creamy Live Yoghurt Farmhouse Selection from Killowen Farm.

Killowen Farm’s new Thick & Creamy Farmhouse Selection of yoghurts will be a great hit with the kids

And, while it does fall under the category of ‘treat’ Chez Menu as there is a touch of added sugar to supplement the sweetness of added fresh fruit (in this sampling, both blackberries and rhubarb), it is most definitely a very healthy class of ‘treat’.

The Menu himself was greatly taken with the vanilla version — the luscious rich yoghurt a fine vehicle for vanilla, all the better for being derived from natural extract. The overall flavour profile very nicely straddles the border between the yoghurt’s fermented tang and that sweet vanilla flavour that brings out the inner child in everyone, even one as justified and ancient as The Menu, so much so, that he bunged the second pot in the freezer to create an especially sublime frozen yoghurt.

killowen.ie