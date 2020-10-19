Quick and easy dinner: Neven Maguire's Thai-Style chicken noodles

Straight-to-wok noodles are a brilliant shortcut if you’re in a hurry and want to save on washing up. They only need to be heated through, but don’t be tempted to overcook them or they will break up into small pieces.

Serves 4–6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp Thai fish sauce (nam pla)

2 tbsp clear honey

2 tsp light muscovado sugar

3 tbsp rapeseed oil 2 large shallots, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 fresh long red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced into rings

4 boneless, skinless chicken fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

200g (7oz) fine green beans, trimmed and cut in half

juice of 1 lime

2 × 150g (5oz) packets of straight-to-wok noodles

50g (2oz) fresh bean sprouts, trimmed

To garnish:

fresh coriander leaves

Method:

Place the soy sauce in a small bowl and stir in the fish sauce, honey and sugar. Set aside until needed.

Heat a wok until smoking hot. Add the oil and swirl it up the sides, then tip in the shallots, garlic and chilli. Stir-fry for 1–2 minutes, until sizzling.

Tip the chicken into the wok and continue to stir-fry for 2–3 minutes, until sealed. drizzle over the soy sauce mixture and cook for another 1–2 minutes, until the chicken is nicely glazed.

Add the green beans to the chicken mixture, then sprinkle over the lime juice and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes, until the green beans are cooked through but still have a little bite. Fold in the noodles and allow to just warm through. Add the bean sprouts and cook for 30 seconds or so to keep them crisp.

Arrange in warmed bowls and scatter over the coriander leaves to serve.

Neven Maguire’s bestselling Midweek Meals is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99.