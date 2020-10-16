Quick and easy dinner: Colm O'Gorman's orange and chilli chicken

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tbsp sesame

2 shallots

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp fresh grated ginger

1 tsp fish sauce

1 red chilli

500ml orange juice

250ml chicken stock

Zest of 1 orange

1 tbsp honey

To serve:

Steamed greens with quinoa or rice

Method

Dice chicken into 2.5cm chunks. Heat sesame oil in a pan. Fry the chicken until browned, remove and set aside.

Add the finely chopped shallots, ginger, garlic and chilli to the pan and cook for a few minutes until softened. Add juice, stock, honey, fish sauce and zest. Bring to a soft boil.

Reduce the sauce down over a medium/high heat until it is nice and thick, about 20 minutes or so. It will reduce down to about half its volume. Now add back the chicken to warm it through.

Toast some sesame seeds. Scatter over the chicken. Now serve it up with your sides of choice. I had it with a vegetable fried quinoa and steamed tender stem broccoli.