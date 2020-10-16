Quick and easy dinner: Colm O'Gorman's orange and chilli chicken

Better than a takeaway, this sweet and spicy chicken hits all the right notes
Quick and easy dinner: Colm O'Gorman's orange and chilli chicken

Colm O'Gorman's orange and chilli chicken.

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 11:50
Colm O’Gorman

Ingredients 

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts 
  • 2 tbsp sesame
  • 2 shallots 
  • 2 cloves garlic 
  • 1 tbsp fresh grated ginger 
  • 1 tsp fish sauce 
  • 1 red chilli 
  • 500ml orange juice 
  • 250ml chicken stock 
  • Zest of 1 orange 
  • 1 tbsp honey 

To serve:

Steamed greens with quinoa or rice

Method

Dice chicken into 2.5cm chunks. Heat sesame oil in a pan. Fry the chicken until browned, remove and set aside. 

Add the finely chopped shallots, ginger, garlic and chilli to the pan and cook for a few minutes until softened. Add juice, stock, honey, fish sauce and zest. Bring to a soft boil.

Reduce the sauce down over a medium/high heat until it is nice and thick, about 20 minutes or so. It will reduce down to about half its volume. Now add back the chicken to warm it through.

Toast some sesame seeds. Scatter over the chicken. Now serve it up with your sides of choice. I had it with a vegetable fried quinoa and steamed tender stem broccoli.

Read More

Wine with Leslie: Award-winning wines, including three tasty Riojas

More in this section

Quick and easy dinner: Neven Maguire's fish pot pie Quick and easy dinner: Neven Maguire's fish pot pie
Quick and easy dinner: Neven Maguire's Sloppy Joes Quick and easy dinner: Neven Maguire's Sloppy Joes
Three of our all-time favourite barmbrack recipes Three of our all-time favourite barmbrack recipes

Latest

Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices