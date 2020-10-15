Quick and easy dinner: Neven Maguire's fish pot pie

A one-pan fish pie created to comfort and calm - just what we all need today
If it's comfort food you crave, then Neven's Fish Pot Pie will become a weeknight staple.

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 11:50
Neven Maguire

Everyone loves fish pie and to make this a one-pan dish I’m using an ovenproof frying pan, but if you don’t have one, just make it in a frying pan and then transfer the mixture to a pie dish. Choose any selection of fish that you like depending on what is freshest and available. If you prefer, use a topping of mashed potatoes.

Serves 4–6 

Preparation time: 30 minutes 

Cooking time: 1 hour 

Freezer Friendly

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil 
  • 1 onion, finely chopped 
  • 2 small leeks, trimmed and thinly sliced 
  • 4 tbsp dry white wine 
  • 400ml (14fl oz) cream 
  • 675g (1½lb) mixed skinned and boned fish fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces (such as trout or salmon, hake and smoked cod or haddock) 
  •  225g (8oz) raw peeled tiger prawns, thawed if frozen 
  • 100g (4oz) frozen peas 
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley pinch of cayenne pepper 
  • 1 × 320g (11¼oz) ready-rolled puff pastry sheet, thawed 
  • 1 egg, beaten with a pinch of salt sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 

To serve:

  • lightly dressed rocket

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C(400°F/gas mark 6).

Heat the oil in a 25cm (10in) ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and leeks and cook for 4–5 minutes, until softened but not coloured. pour in the wine and allow to bubble right down, then stir in the cream and cook for another 8–10 minutes, until well reduced and thickened.

Remove from the heat and stir in the fish, prawns, peas and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper and add the cayenne pepper. Stir gently to combine.

Unroll the pastry and use to cover the fish filling, trimming and cutting down as necessary, then pinch the edges to create a rim. Brush with the beaten egg wash and bake in the preheated oven for 30–35 minutes, until well-risen and golden brown.

Serve straight to the table with a separate bowl of rocket.

  • Neven Maguire’s bestselling Midweek Meals is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99.

