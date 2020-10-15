Quick and easy dinner: Neven Maguire's fish pot pie

Everyone loves fish pie and to make this a one-pan dish I’m using an ovenproof frying pan, but if you don’t have one, just make it in a frying pan and then transfer the mixture to a pie dish. Choose any selection of fish that you like depending on what is freshest and available. If you prefer, use a topping of mashed potatoes.

Serves 4–6

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Freezer Friendly

Ingredients

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 small leeks, trimmed and thinly sliced

4 tbsp dry white wine

400ml (14fl oz) cream

675g (1½lb) mixed skinned and boned fish fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces (such as trout or salmon, hake and smoked cod or haddock)

225g (8oz) raw peeled tiger prawns, thawed if frozen

100g (4oz) frozen peas

2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley pinch of cayenne pepper

1 × 320g (11¼oz) ready-rolled puff pastry sheet, thawed

1 egg, beaten with a pinch of salt sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

lightly dressed rocket

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C(400°F/gas mark 6).

Heat the oil in a 25cm (10in) ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and leeks and cook for 4–5 minutes, until softened but not coloured. pour in the wine and allow to bubble right down, then stir in the cream and cook for another 8–10 minutes, until well reduced and thickened.

Remove from the heat and stir in the fish, prawns, peas and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper and add the cayenne pepper. Stir gently to combine.

Unroll the pastry and use to cover the fish filling, trimming and cutting down as necessary, then pinch the edges to create a rim. Brush with the beaten egg wash and bake in the preheated oven for 30–35 minutes, until well-risen and golden brown.

Serve straight to the table with a separate bowl of rocket.