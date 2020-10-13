Quick and easy dinner: chicken and chorizo casserole 

Full of flavours of the Mediterranean hark back to warmer days with this delicious casserole.

Ingredients

8 small waxy potatoes

4 chicken legs on the bone or 4 chicken breasts if you prefer

2 small red onions, sliced

4 cloves of garlic

1 tin of tomatoes

a small dash of balsamic vinegar

1 tsp of brown sugar

a handful of black olives, de-stoned

200g of chorizo, sliced

a bunch of basil, finely chopped

a large handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

Method

Put the potatoes on to boil until they are half cooked, then drain them and set aside to cool. Cut into bite-size chunks when cool enough to handle.

Brown your chicken in an ovenproof saucepan until it is golden on all sides, add the onion and garlic and fry for a further two minutes. Add the tin of tomatoes, vinegar, sugar, olives and chorizo and place it in a medium oven with a lid on. Cook for fifteen minutes and then add the basil, cherry tomatoes, potatoes and season.

Cook the dish for a further 15 minutes without the lid or until the chicken is completely cooked through. Taste the sauce and see if you need to add any more seasoning.

Serve with a sprinkling of basil.