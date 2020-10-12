Quick and easy dinner: Speedy spaghetti bolognese

This is great to make in a big pot. The ingredients are simple and the result is a healthy, tasty dinner.

This is ideal to divide up and pop into your freezer. Try to take the time to double the ingredients list.

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

3 tbsp Olive Oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic, crushed

1-2 red chillies, optional depending on if you want it fiery.

800g minced beef

2 tins chopped tomatoes

600ml chicken stock, good quality

200ml white wine

600g wholewheat spaghetti

salt and pepper

4tbsp parmesan

Basil, roughly chopped

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.

Add the onion, garlic and chilli and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until softened.

Add the mince and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the tomatoes, wine and stock.

Stir well and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, prepare the spaghetti according to the instructions on the package.

Divide the cooked spaghetti between warmed serving bowls.

Sprinkle with parmesan and basil and serve.