Sipping pretty: shake up the cocktail of the season

If you tuned in to ieStyle Live from the Couch, you'd have seen our very own Leslie Williams creating a bespoke ieStyle cocktail. We caught up with him before the event to find out what exactly do we need to make a top-class cocktail.

"This cocktail uses gin, and we are lucky here in Ireland because there are lots of great gins available here. In the ieStyle cocktail, I've used Glendalough Gin, but you can of course use other gins. I like the spicy kick in Maharani, which is made in Cork. You could also use Ballyvolane's Bertha's Revenge, which has some lovely cumin character to it.

"Sweeter, berry-infused gins are all around too, of course, like the strawberry one from Blackwater. I would say though, if you use a pink gin, or one of the more commercial gins like Gordon's, then tone down the sugar because they are a bit sweeter."

According to the cocktail king, we should all be keeping some sugar syrup in our fridge. "All you do is melt 300 grams of sugar in 300ml of water, cool it and put it in your fridge - it keeps for ages."

For a full rundown of how to make the ieStyle cocktail, check out Leslie's masterclass below.