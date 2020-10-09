Quick and easy dinner: Colm O'Gorman's spicy fried chicken burger

This Korean-inspired fried chicken burger is the ultimate Friday Fakeaway
Colm O'Gorman's spicy chicken burger.

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 11:58
Colm O’Gorman

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken breasts 
  • 1 litre sunflower oil
  • 30ml rice wine 
  • 2 cloves garlic 
  • 1 tbsp grated ginger 
  •  250g cornflour 
  • 4 brioche buns 
  • 4 tbsp Mayonnaise 
  • 4 tbsp Gochujang chilli sauce (or hot sauce of your choice) 
  • 3 tbsp ketchup 
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar 
  • 50g honey 
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil 
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce 
  • Little gem lettuce 

To serve:

  • Grated cheddar
  • Pickled cucumber

Method

Flatten chicken breasts. I use a rolling pin to do this, just pound them gently to make them a uniform thickness. Grate the garlic, pop into a bowl with the rice wine & ginger. Cut breasts in half, add to the bowl and stir to cover with the marinade. Let it sit for about 30 minutes.

Heat 1 litre of sunflower oil to 180C. Dredge the chicken pieces one at a time in the cornflour. Fry for 5 minutes. Don’t crowd the pan, you’ll need to do this in batches of three pieces or so at a time. After 5 minutes, let the chicken drain on a rack over a tray or on some kitchen paper.

While chicken is frying, toast the burger buns lightly. Make a sauce for side serving of chicken & potatoes by mixing ketchup, 2tbsp gochujang (or hot sauce of your choice), grated cloves of garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, sesame oil in a bowl. In another bowl, mix mayo and the last 2 tbsp of gochujang.

Now fry the chicken again for another 2 minutes to get the pieces really golden brown and crispy. Plate up. Put some crispy lettuce on each bun along with some pickled cucumber. Next put on a piece of chicken, add some of the gochujang mayo and some grated cheddar.

