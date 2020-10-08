Quick and easy dinner: Derval's Pad Thai

Forget the takeaway, Derval O'Rourke's Pad Thai is ready in ten minutes with ingredients from the store cupboard
Derval O'Rourke's Pad Thai.

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 11:50
Derval O'Rourke

Feel free to use whatever protein you like in this stir fry; prawns work really well, as does leftover roast meat. 

Don't be rigid with your vegetable choice, use up whatever needs to be eaten in the fridge - it will taste delicious! 

Serves: 4 

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken breasts, chopped or 1 block of organic plain tofu, drained and diced 
  • 2 tbsp corn-starch 
  • 2 tbsp olive oil 
  • 1 packet rice noodles 
  • 2 limes, juiced 
  • 1 fresh red chili, finely sliced 
  • 3 scallions, finely sliced 
  • 1 red pepper, finely sliced 
  • 2 carrots, peeled and grated 
  • 1 packet mangetout, finely sliced 
  • Handful of peanuts, roughly chopped 
  • Salt and pepper 

For the sauce

  • 50ml tamari or soy sauce 
  • 20ml olive oil 
  • 10ml sesame oil 
  • 1 tbsp honey 
  • Handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped 
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter 

Method

Cook noodles as per packet instructions. Rinse with cold water and set aside to drain.

To make the sauce blitz all the ingredients together in a small food processor or shake in a jar until combined.

In a bowl toss together the diced tofu or chicken, corn-starch, salt and pepper, making sure it has a light covering of the mix.

In a wok heat the olive oil and add in the chicken or tofu. Toss on a high heat until it crisps up and if using chicken, is cooked through. Remove from wok and set aside.

In the same wok heat the dressing a little. Add the noodles, pepper, carrot, spring onion, chili and mangetout. Toss for 5 minutes. Do not overcook just heat through enough for eating. The crunchier the raw vegetables remain the better.

Just before serving toss the protein and peanuts through the noodles.

Transfer to a large serving bowl and garnish with coriander and a drizzle of fresh lime juice.

