Quick and easy dinner: Thai green curry from The Currabinny Cooks

With something as simple as a green curry, any vegetable will do, really. If you have some courgette, potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, or peppers, chop them up thinly enough and add them into the mix.

Chicken, beef or tofu would also be wholly appropriate for this recipe, although we prefer to keep it veggie.

We used white basmati, but brown would be great here too.

Other possible additions would be some crispy fried onions or chopped peanuts.

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

The whole amount of the green curry paste below, or 2 heaped tbsp of good quality Thai green curry paste

A large bunch of tender stem broccoli (or whatever vegetables you have to hand)

1 tin of coconut milk

Small handful fresh coriander or basil, chopped

1 medium onion, sliced thinly

1 tsp caster sugar

2 tsp of fish sauce (optional)

Vegetable oil

Sea salt

To serve

Basmati rice

Method

In a large wok on medium-high heat, add roughly a tablespoon of vegetable oil and leave it to heat up before adding the sliced onion.

After a minute or two add the broccoli and a nice pinch of sea salt and leave to cook, stirring and moving the veg around the pan often for about 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the green curry paste and stir it around for around 30 seconds to leave the spices to release their flavours.

Add the coconut milk and let it come to a bubble before adding the sugar, a little more salt and the fish sauce if using.

Simmer for 6-8 minutes before taking off the heat and adding the coriander or basil (or both).

Serve with the basmati.

Green curry paste

Makes 150ml

Ingredients

3 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp of black peppercorns

4-5 small green chillies, remove seeds if you don’t want it too hot

1 large thumb of ginger, peeled and minced

2 shallots or 1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

A large handful of coriander, chopped (roots and stems included)

3 tsp of lime zest

Juice of 1 lime

Large pinch of sea salt

Method

Using a large mortar and pestle, crush the coriander, cumin and black peppercorns.

Add the shallot, chillies, ginger and garlic and grind into a paste.

Add the coriander, in batches if you need and bash away at it until everything is broken down.

Add the lime zest and juice, a good pinch of sea salt and taste a small bit of it to see if it needs anything else.

Scrape out into a small sterilised jar, it will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks.