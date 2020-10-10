The Menu: Eat more fish — and prizes for young bakers 

Over the course of an unimaginably difficult year, these last few days have been especially dispiriting for the much beleaguered Irish hospitality sector (and even longer for those based in Dublin and Donegal), a harsh dose of cold reality when it was least needed — talk about kicking a man or woman when they’re down!

Again, The Menu will be offering the resources of his column to those restaurants and cafes no longer able to accommodate seated diners and seeking to find alternative means of doing business so please send all details of same to themenu@examiner.ie

With an increased focus on home cooking once more on the cards, The Menu is always happy to support any initiative designed to promote finest Irish seafood — some of the very best available anywhere in the world — and is especially delighted when it is focussed on promoting it as a stellar option for the family dining table.

Eat more fish

Stephane Griesbach of Eat More Fish who are supporting this year’s RNLI Fish Supper fundraiser

Eat More Fish, the Galway-based enterprise from the justly renowned Gannet Fishmongers, has launched a nationwide campaign to encourage people to eat local, seasonal, sustainable and affordable fish while at the same time supporting the RNLI’s annual Fish Supper fundraiser at the same time.

Eat More Fish has teamed up with four of Ireland’s very finest chefs — Jess Murphy, Neven Maguire, Enda McEvoy and JP McMahon — who will take on a weekly challenge of cooking with locally-caught sustainable fish, furnishing recipes that are eminently achievable for home cooks. Eat More Fish will be providing recipes and donating 25% of all sales of each week’s featured product (available for sale online) during the entire month of October.

eatmorefish.ie

Prizes for young bakers

Prizes for the Kenwood Young Baker competition include a €10k fitout for your school’s home economics room

Although the current level of restrictions aren’t quite as extreme as the lockdown of earlier this year, the mania for baking that ensued back then and afflicted all ages doesn’t appear to have abated and the Kenwood Young Baker competition offers an opportunity for the younger generation to shine.

Allying with the Association of Teachers of Home Economics (ATHE), Kenwood is asking students to enter their best bakes for a chance to win a complete Kenwood kitchen kit, with two categories (Junior, 1st-3rd year; Senior, 4th-6th year) and even though you don’t have to be a Home Economics student to enter, there is a chance for the overall winner to win €10k worth of kitchen kit for their school’s Home Economics room as well.

Closing date for entries is Oct 19 and winners will be announced on Nov 2.

kenwoodyoungbaker.com

Spanish Wine Week

The Menu dearly loves Spanish Wine Week (Oct 12-18), celebrating the foods and wines of his much loved Spain. And, while restrictions have altered this year’s programme, there is still much to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, including online tastings and masterclasses with discounted

Spanish Wine Week is still going ahead albeit with more of a focus on home-based enjoyment of finest Spanish wines and food

wines, promotions and offers available from the participating retailers across the country.

Mr S offer a free bottle of Spanish wine with their meal box in the Dublin area while The Twelve hotel in Galway hosts an afternoon tapas and paella feast on their outdoor terrace.

foodswinesfromspain.com/spanishwineweek

TODAY’S SPECIAL

During more normal times, The Menu’s progeny especially enjoy staying in hotels — more specifically, breaking their fast in a hotel with an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast. Typically, this involves The Menu and Mrs Menu burying their heads deep into their newspapers, handbags, napkins, whatever is available, and acting as if they have had absolutely no hand or part in the creation or management of such voracious hogs for it is embarrassing how much they put away.

This also usually includes a bowl or two of breakfast ‘cereal’ for The Menu has never allowed a box of same to ever darken his door. Cereal is a ‘food’ product so denuded of nutrition by the industrial processes of its creation, that it has to be ‘fortified’ with vitamins: in itself a rather moot point when you consider the amount of added sugar and salt — their own particular preference containing more than two teaspoons of sugar per bowl.

No, it seems appropriate on World Porridge Day (Oct 10) to report that The Menu progeny have instead been largely reared on porridge and actually relish the warming comfort and nutty flavours on a cold winter’s morn. And in summer, when it is too hot even for Goldilocks, a bowl of cold bircher made from oats, apple juice and yoghurt is equally popular — and The Menu even beefs up regular fruit and yoghurt smoothies with a fistful of oats for they are amongst the most nutritionally dense foodstuffs around.

Naturally, in a porridge-friendly domain such as Menu Towers, Flahavan’s features prominently — their Organic Oats being a most popular staple. The Menu was delighted to recently come across their new range of oat ‘milks’. Now, while The Menu himself is never likely to employ a substitute for good cow’s milk, he has seen the impact of severe lactose allergies on close family members and it does not make for pretty viewing.

Equally, other than those who may be dairy-intolerant, Flahavan’s oat milks, with their distinctive nutty ‘oaty’ flavour make for an excellent and healthy alternative for vegans who spurn milk from any animal at all. The Menu has taken to adding these oat milks to smoothies along with honey. And he was also able to roadtest the ‘barista’ version while producing a damned fine latte for a visiting vegan friend — it was a ‘milk’ that frothed up so very well indeed that The Menu himself found it a most compelling substitute indeed!

flahavans.ie