Quick and easy dinner: Derval's pizza wraps

It's cold, we are anxious - pizza on a Monday is a necessity, and these ones are ready in fifteen minutes
Derval O'Rourke's pizza wraps. Picture: Miki Barlok

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 11:50

These are great for when you want a savoury pizza but don’t want to eat the stodge. The tortilla wraps make an ideal base for quick pizzas. These are ready in minutes and are a big hit with everyone. In the little time, it takes for the pizzas to cook; you could make a nice green salad to serve on the side. If you need extra fuel, serve with some sweet potato wedges.

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 tortilla wraps
  • 2tbsp tomato passata or basil pesto
  • Toppings of choice. I like cooked chicken, sweet corn and thinly sliced vegetables
  • 200g grated mozzarella cheese

Method

Preheat oven to 180C/ gas mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Spread an even layer of the passata or basil pesto - or both if you like - over the wraps.

Top with toppings of your choice and scatter over the cheese.

Place on a prepared tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

Cut the cooked pizza into slices and serve on a warmed serving plate with sides of your choice.

Topping ideas

  • Roasted vegetables, olives and slices of goat cheese
  • Leftover roast chicken or ham, barbecue sauce and pineapple
  • Pepperoni, thinly sliced onions and jalapeno peppers

