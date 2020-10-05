Quick and easy dinner: Derval's pizza wraps

These are great for when you want a savoury pizza but don’t want to eat the stodge. The tortilla wraps make an ideal base for quick pizzas. These are ready in minutes and are a big hit with everyone. In the little time, it takes for the pizzas to cook; you could make a nice green salad to serve on the side. If you need extra fuel, serve with some sweet potato wedges.

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 tortilla wraps

2tbsp tomato passata or basil pesto

Toppings of choice. I like cooked chicken, sweet corn and thinly sliced vegetables

200g grated mozzarella cheese

Method

Preheat oven to 180C/ gas mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Spread an even layer of the passata or basil pesto - or both if you like - over the wraps.

Top with toppings of your choice and scatter over the cheese.

Place on a prepared tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

Cut the cooked pizza into slices and serve on a warmed serving plate with sides of your choice.

Topping ideas