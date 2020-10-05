Quick and easy dinner: Derval's pizza wraps

These are great for when you want a savoury pizza but don’t want to eat the stodge. The tortilla wraps make an ideal base for quick pizzas. These are ready in minutes and are a big hit with everyone. In the little time, it takes for the pizzas to cook; you could make a nice green salad to serve on the side. If you need extra fuel, serve with some sweet potato wedges.
- 4 tortilla wraps
- 2tbsp tomato passata or basil pesto
- Toppings of choice. I like cooked chicken, sweet corn and thinly sliced vegetables
- 200g grated mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 180C/ gas mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Spread an even layer of the passata or basil pesto - or both if you like - over the wraps.
Top with toppings of your choice and scatter over the cheese.
Place on a prepared tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
Cut the cooked pizza into slices and serve on a warmed serving plate with sides of your choice.
- Roasted vegetables, olives and slices of goat cheese
- Leftover roast chicken or ham, barbecue sauce and pineapple
- Pepperoni, thinly sliced onions and jalapeno peppers