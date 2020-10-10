The dinner dilemma: Three easy meal ideas for families

Neven Maguire has answered our prayers with his new tome Midweek Meals, containing a hefty collection of easy, delicious meals that can go from pot to plate in no time.

Divided into chapters like Low and Slow, One-Pan Dinners, and Cupboard’s Bare; Meals In Minutes offers a slew of dinner ideas for those of us who want to eat well, but don’t have a huge amount of time to put into planning and preparation.

American-Style Sloppy Joes

American Style Sloppy Joes are an ideal handheld dinner for hungry students finished a hard day at school.

This is a version of a sandwich that is an all-American classic, consisting of minced beef cooked in a spicy tomato sauce, often with the addition of kidney beans. It should be a hit with all the family and is very quick to prepare. According to legend, a cook named Joe at Floyd Angell’s café in Sioux City, Iowa, added tomato sauce to his ‘loose meat’ sandwiches and the ‘sloppy Joe’ sandwich was born. The rest, as they say, is history!

Serves 4–6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Freezer friendly

Ingredients

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

50g (2oz) raw chorizo, diced

350g (12oz) lean minced beef

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green pepper, diced

1 fresh small green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional)

140g (4¾oz) tomato purée

3 tbsp dark brown muscovado sugar

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 × 400g (14oz) tin of kidney beans in chilli sauce

4–6 burger buns

1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded

100g (4oz) Cheddar cheese, grated

handful of mixed hot chillies in brine or sliced jalapeño chillies, drained (optional)

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the chorizo and cook until it just starts to release its oil, then add the minced beef. Stir-fry until the meat starts to brown, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon. Add the onion, green pepper and chilli (if using) and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or so, until the vegetables are beginning to soften.

Add the tomato purée, sugar, vinegar, honey, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and stir until well combined, then stir in the beans. Season to taste, then bring to a simmer and cook for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is nice and thick.

Toast the burger buns under the grill. Arrange the lettuce on the bottom of each bun, then spoon over the sloppy Joe beef mixture. Scatter the grated cheddar on top with the hot chillies (if using), then sandwich together with the tops of the buns.

Thai-Style Chicken Noodles with Green Beans

Whip up a meal in minutes with this spicy Thai Style Chicken Noodles With Green Beans.

Straight-to-wok noodles are a brilliant shortcut if you’re in a hurry and want to save on washing up. They only need to be heated through, but don’t be tempted to overcook them or they will break up into small pieces.

Serves 4–6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp Thai fish sauce (nam pla)

2 tbsp clear honey

2 tsp light muscovado sugar

3 tbsp rapeseed oil 2 large shallots, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 fresh long red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced into rings

4 boneless, skinless chicken fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

200g (7oz) fine green beans, trimmed and cut in half

juice of 1 lime

2 × 150g (5oz) packets of straight-to-wok noodles

50g (2oz) fresh bean sprouts, trimmed

To garnish:

fresh coriander leaves

Method:

Place the soy sauce in a small bowl and stir in the fish sauce, honey and sugar. Set aside until needed.

Heat a wok until smoking hot. Add the oil and swirl it up the sides, then tip in the shallots, garlic and chilli. Stir-fry for 1–2 minutes, until sizzling.

Tip the chicken into the wok and continue to stir-fry for 2–3 minutes, until sealed. drizzle over the soy sauce mixture and cook for another 1–2 minutes, until the chicken is nicely glazed.

Add the green beans to the chicken mixture, then sprinkle over the lime juice and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes, until the green beans are cooked through but still have a little bite. Fold in the noodles and allow to just warm through. Add the bean sprouts and cook for 30 seconds or so to keep them crisp.

Arrange in warmed bowls and scatter over the coriander leaves to serve.

Fish Pot Pie

If it's comfort food you crave, then Neven's Fish Pot Pie will become a weeknight staple.

Everyone loves fish pie and to make this a one-pan dish I’m using an ovenproof frying pan, but if you don’t have one, just make it in a frying pan and then transfer the mixture to a pie dish. Choose any selection of fish that you like depending on what is freshest and available. If you prefer, use a topping of mashed potatoes.

Serves 4–6

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Freezer Friendly

Ingredients

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 small leeks, trimmed and thinly sliced

4 tbsp dry white wine

400ml (14fl oz) cream

675g (1½lb) mixed skinned and boned fish fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces (such as trout or salmon, hake and smoked cod or haddock)

225g (8oz) raw peeled tiger prawns, thawed if frozen

100g (4oz) frozen peas

2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley pinch of cayenne pepper

1 × 320g (11¼oz) ready-rolled puff pastry sheet, thawed

1 egg, beaten with a pinch of salt sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

lightly dressed rocket

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C(400°F/gas mark 6).

Heat the oil in a 25cm (10in) ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and leeks and cook for 4–5 minutes, until softened but not coloured. pour in the wine and allow to bubble right down, then stir in the cream and cook for another 8–10 minutes, until well reduced and thickened.

Remove from the heat and stir in the fish, prawns, peas and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper and add the cayenne pepper. Stir gently to combine.

Unroll the pastry and use to cover the fish filling, trimming and cutting down as necessary, then pinch the edges to create a rim. Brush with the beaten egg wash and bake in the preheated oven for 30–35 minutes, until well-risen and golden brown.

Serve straight to the table with a separate bowl of rocket.

Neven Maguire's Midweek Meals: Simple Recipes For Easy Everyday Eating, published by Gill.

