The Currabinny cooks: Making use of carrots, the store cupboard staple

Growing up, carrots were second only to the potato in how often they featured on the dinner table (they are in fact, globally the second most popular vegetable after potato).

They were the bringer of earthy sweetness, usually buttered and cheerfully orange. Carrots seem like one those very ‘ordinary’ vegetables. So native, so ubiquitous on our dinner plates that they are often overlooked as to their versatility and usefulness.

They are not in fact native, just as most of the things we think of as native are in fact imports from across the world. Carrots origins lay in places like Afghanistan and India. These places are good hunting grounds for finding new and delicious ways of cooking and eating carrots. The uniquely harmonious combination of carrot and cumin comes from these lands. Ginger, turmeric and garam masala too, elevate carrots to something with a lot more vitality and depth.

However, some of our more ‘local’ ingredients here in Ireland can also offer exciting flavour pairings with carrots. We have been experimenting a lot recently with our first glut of carrots from a large barrel we keep on the flat roof of our kitchen. After stealing some prematurely to be used as crudités, I let them alone long enough for nice sized, brilliantly orange specimens to grow. It is such a thrill to pull on the stalks to reveal that lovely fat carrots have grown silently in the earth.

From fiddling around with them in the kitchen, we have found delicious pairings in strong Irish cheddar, walnuts, orange juice, coriander, mustard, lots and lots and lots of parsley, honey, capers, feta and harissa. Unless they are being blitzed in a soup, carrots are usually tastier with a little bite to them, so try not to over cook them.

Carrots are rich in fibre, antioxidants and minerals with their usually orange colour coming from beta-carotene, which metabolises into Vitamin A, important for good vision.

The carrots at this particular time of year are a good balance between the young Summer crop and the much later very fat, earthy crop you get around Christmas.

The recipes I have included here, hopefully show a good range of different ways of cooking and eating carrots, blitzed to make a soup, grated into a pancake batter and shaved raw to form a salad.

Carrot & Cheddar Soup

Carrot and cheddar soup. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan.

It is a funny thing how carrots seem to go so well with other orange coloured ingredients. Cheddar cheese, whether orange or yellow is a great pairing ingredient for carrot. The particular salty, piquant flavour you get from cheddar enhances the natural earthy sweetness of carrots. My favourite cheddar cheese has to be Derg Cheddar from Tipperary. Derg Cheddar is made in the Summer using raw cows milk and is left mature for 9-12 months. It almost gives off the heat of mustard at first with sweeter notes of fudge lingering longer in the pallet. It was the perfect cheese to add to this simple but punchy carrot soup.

Ingredients:

2 medium onions, finely diced

2 large carrots, peeled and finely diced

1 stick of celery, finely diced

50g butter

400ml of milk

40g flour

600ml of veg stock

1 teaspoon of mustard

400g of strong mature cheddar, grated

A good handful of parsley, chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

A little olive oil

A little cream or creme fraiche to serve

Method:

In a large saucepan over a medium high heat, melt the butter along with a little olive oil and add the diced onion, cooking till soft. Add the carrot and celery to the pan and cook for a further 10 minutes. Stir the flour into the buttery vegetables. Warm the milk and add to the pan, stirring well to form a thick sauce. Pour in the vegetable stock and bring the whole soup to a boil before lowering the heat and leaving the mixture to simmer for a couple of minutes. Stir in the mixture and check the seasoning, adding sea salt and black pepper if needed. Blitz well with a hand blitzer until relatively smooth and velvety.

Stir in the cheddar to the simmering soup. Be extremely mindful not to let the soup get close to boiling or bubbling. Take off the heat, add the parsley and a little cream or dollop of creme fraiche.

Serve with lots of buttered white crusty bread.

Carrot Pancakes

Carrot Pancakes. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan.

We love making vegetable pancakes. These carrot ones are packed full of punchy flavours like harissa, cumin and coriander. Use nice fresh crunchy carrots for this recipe. We like to serve this with loads of lovely feta crumbled over and a drizzle of good olive oil.

Ingredients:

150g carrots, grated

1 green chilli, finely chopped

A small handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

1/2 red onion, sliced very thinly

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon of fennel seeds

200g wholemeal flour

200ml of milk

2 eggs

A teaspoon of harissa

Sea salt and black pepper

60g feta cheese

A little olive oil

Method:

Mix the together in a large bowl, the grated carrot, diced chilli, coriander, thinly slice red onion, cumin, harissa, fennel seeds, flour, milk and eggs to form a batter. Season with a little sea salt and black pepper.

Heat a little oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium high heat.

Working in batches, spoon in two large spoonfuls of batter per pancake on the pan, cooking two pancakes at a time. You want the pancakes to be golden and crispy on both sides, which usually takes around 3-4 minutes on each side.

Serve on a warm plate with some feta crumbled over and garnish with a little chopped coriander.

Carrot & Radicchio salad with Kalamata olives

Carrot and Radicchio Salad. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan.

This is a wonderfully crisp salad combining earthy sweet flavours of carrot with gorgeously juicy and bitter flavours from the Radicchio. For raw shaved carrot in salads and slaws, I like to try find a range of differently coloured carrots. Purple ones tend to be earthier, orange ones are sweet and pale yellow ones tender to be brighter and almost lemony. Shaved thinly and mixed together in a salad they look beautifully autumnal especially paired with the deep purple of radicchio.

Ingredients:

500g carrots, shaved thinly with a veg peeler or grater

1 radicchio head, outer leaves removed, tender leaves separated

Large handful of kalamata olives

Large bunch of parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons of capers

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

1/2 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Method:

Make the dressing by whisking together the lemon juice, olive oil, honey, mustard and sea salt.

Assemble the salad by mixing together the shavings of carrot, radicchio leaves, Kalamata olives and capers in a large salad bowl. Drizzle over the dressing generously, mixing together lightly with your fingers. Sprinkle over plenty of chopped parsley and serve.