Food for thought: Easy steps to help cut back on waste

Every year, Irish homes waste 250,000 tonnes of food. Recent survey data from the EPA suggests that much of this is bread. Two in five of us throw unused bread away.

The reasons why are not surprising. We throw it out because it passes its use-by or best-before date before we get around to eating it. And while bread is the most abandoned food, it’s followed closely by vegetables, fruit, and salad. Meanwhile, 62% of people say they simply forget to eat leftovers in time.

It’s not just a household problem. Far from it. Every year the commercial sector wastes a million tonnes of food — that’s four times as much as households.

Nor is it just an Irish problem. It’s estimated that a quarter of all food produced worldwide is wasted. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation calculates that 1.3bn tonnes of food are wasted each year, directly contributing to food shortages, water stress, unnecessary biodiversity loss, and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

This means that, after America and China, food waste is the third-largest contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, generating 3.3bn tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Mary Frances Rochford, of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), points out that all of this food waste costs households an average of €700 each annually.

In addition, food waste is a significant contributor to climate change — generating about 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions

"Reducing food waste reduces our greenhouse gas emissions and also reduces bills for householders and businesses," she says.

"Ambitious targets have been set in the new National Waste Policy, for food waste reduction, with the aim of halving food waste by 2030. Meeting these targets will require a strong response from every step along the food chain.”

The good news is that during the Covid-19 lockdown, we saw a reduction in wasteful behaviours. There was a 12% increase in people doing a single weekly shop and a 10% increase in people planning their meals.

The survey reported that 29% of people threw away less food compared with before the lockdown period.

“So there’s a real opportunity to build on the positive behaviours that emerged to continue to reduce food waste,” says Ms Rochford.

Shop smarter

We usually think of food waste occurring at the end of the line, when it gets thrown in the bin. But preventing the problem starts at the point when we buy our groceries, and it continues at home where we store and cook the food we’ve bought.

Don’t go shopping when you’re hungry; you’ll buy more than you need. Before you go, take a photo of the inside of your fridge with your phone so you can remind yourself what’s there as you go around the shop. Or just go old school and use a list.

Check use-by-dates to avoid buying food that might be thrown out if not eaten immediately. Beware of special deals. These are great for toilet rolls and shampoo but bad for fruit, vegetables, salads, and anything that can go off quickly. If it’s an option, try shopping online for the basics. When you grocery shop online, you’re not distracted by all the other goods on the shelves.

And for vegetable waste that you do have to throw out — peelings and so on — home composting is a great way of keeping things out of your bin.

Using food for compost is a great way to ensure less waste.

When done correctly, composting at home is an effective way of dealing with garden and unavoidable food waste, and you can use the compost to improve the soil in your vegetable garden.

Reducing the amount of stuff that ends up in the wider waste stream has the added advantage of easing the costs of getting rid of it. According to a Competition and Consumer Protection Commission report, the average home pays between €230 and €280 a year in waste collection charges.

There are plenty of ways of reducing that bill and limiting the amount of stuff that ends up in the general waste, or in your recycling bin.

Always take your own bags to the supermarket — store them in the car so you don’t forget them — and if you’re offered a bag while out shopping, refuse it if you can.

Food packaging

And when food shopping, try to opt for goods with little or no packaging. It also helps to buy non-perishables in bulk instead of singularly packaged smaller versions of the same product.

Reusable containers are great for storing leftovers and extending the life of food in the fridge. They also make it easier to avoid using freezer bags, cling film, and tin foil. It’s always a good idea to get see-through containers so you don’t forget what you put in them.

Good quality rechargeable batteries are always more expensive than non-rechargeable ones, but they pay back quickly. Not alone do you reduce the number of batteries heading for recycling, you’ll also cut back on the packaging waste with each set. In the same vein, avoid single-use disposable items — like razors and wipes — whenever you can.

Plastic bottles generate a huge waste stream and are as ubiquitous on the roadside as discarded plastic bags used to be before the levy was introduced. A reusable water bottle or flask is a good investment, although they do tend to go missing or get left behind with irritating regularity. Reuse things that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Charity shops can be a great resource here — both for finding new homes for things that you no longer need, and for sourcing cheap stuff that you can give a new home to.

Because so many things are now much cheaper than they used to be, our generation isn’t half as good for repairing and maintaining the stuff we have.

It’s so much easier to throw something out and just go buy a new one. When a good item is thrown away, every scrap of its value is lost: the materials in the object, the by-products and waste produced in its construction, the energy and water used in its construction, the fuel used in its transport, and even the skill and time of the people involved in its manufacture.

Before you throw it out, take a look and see if someone else might be able to benefit from it. Is it donate-able? Can a broken item be fixed or repurposed? If you’ve grown out of it, there may well be someone out there who’d love to grow into it.