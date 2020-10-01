Food for thought: Easy steps to help cut back on waste

When done correctly, composting at home is an effective way of dealing with garden and unavoidable food waste, and you can use the compost to improve the soil in your vegetable garden.
Plastic bottles generate a huge waste stream and are as ubiquitous on the roadside as discarded plastic bags used to be before the levy was introduced. A reusable water bottle or flask is a good investment, although they do tend to go missing or get left behind with irritating regularity. Reuse things that would otherwise end up in landfills.
We need to halve food waste by 2030. Ireland’s new #WasteActionPlan will transform our thinking about food waste, encourage us to only buy what we need, and even save us money. Read more at https://t.co/DYfoDuOIp9 #FLWDay #FoodWasteEU pic.twitter.com/DpjWgnyuA1— Dept. Communications, Climate Action & Environment (@Dept_CCAE) September 29, 2020