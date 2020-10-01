Quick and easy dinner: midweek chicken stir fry

This recipe is the ideal way to use up any vegetables you have leftover from the weekly shop. Use the recipe as a rough guide to quantities and flavour. It is a super versatile recipe so mix and match it.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

500g chicken breast, sliced into strips

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp sunflower oil

½ red pepper, roughly chopped

½ yellow pepper, roughly chopped

½ green pepper, roughly chopped

3 medium carrots, finely chopped

150g broccoli, cut into florets

1 bunch of spring onions, roughly chopped

1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

1 garlic clove, crushed

For the sauce:

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp cornflour

200ml chicken stock

Method:

To a small bowl, add 2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce along with the chicken strips and season well. In a large frying pan or wok, heat 1 tbsp of the oil then add the chicken and fry over a high heat until golden brown and just cooked through. Transfer to a plate.

To make the sauce, add the sweet chilli sauce, soy sauce, and cornflour to a small bowl and stir until smooth.

Blend in the stock and season well. Heat the remaining oil in the frying pan or wok. Add the vegetables and stir fry for three to four minutes.

Add the ginger, garlic and spring onions and stir fry for 3-4 minutes until just cooked. Add the chicken and sauce and toss together for two minutes.

Serve with rice or noodles and enjoy.