Quick and easy dinner: midweek chicken stir fry

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
- 500g chicken breast, sliced into strips
- Salt and pepper
- 3 tbsp sunflower oil
- ½ red pepper, roughly chopped
- ½ yellow pepper, roughly chopped
- ½ green pepper, roughly chopped
- 3 medium carrots, finely chopped
- 150g broccoli, cut into florets
- 1 bunch of spring onions, roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
- 2 tbsp dark soy sauce
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 200ml chicken stock