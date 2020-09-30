Top 8: Croissants put to the taste test

A LUXURIOUS inheritance from France, croissants can remind us of past holidays. With a decent cup of coffee we can recreate that start to the day, sitting outside in the autumn sun, swapping French pink bougainvillea for Irish autumnal russet leaves to provide the backdrop to our WhatsApp messages.

It’s a calorific treat, made from over half the amount of butter to flour, with yeast, sugar and salt. Our last croissant survey five years ago had a great collection from Arbutus, ABC, Pana, and Hassetts.

For this survey, I was keen to see what some new bakeries and supermarkets were doing to add to our options. This time we tasted plain croissants (with one exception) to see how they behaved adding some flavour, some additions of our own for a second tasting.

Try thinly sliced Irish cheeses with a little Irish chutney, mustard; serrano, tomato, olives. Or try an idea from Trish Deseine’sFrench Kitchen and top halved croissants with a gruyere and mustard white sauce before heating.

To heat, place in the oven (180C/gas 4) for 10 minutes. Don’t microwave as it will give a soggy result. Instead of buying a pain au chocolat, paste a plain one inside with chocolate and hazelnut Pâte à Tartiner from The Chocolate Shop ([https://chocolate.ie]chocolate.ie[/url]). You won’t ever go back to the commercial version.

Grumpy Bakers €2.20 each

This Midleton based bakery is just six weeks old and already has it right. It was worth the journey to give this treat to tasters. Delicious pastry was flaky, light flavoursome and richly glazed, and transported us all to French cafés. Sharon Gleeson and partner Cathal O’Mahony head the team of French baker Martin Maignan and pastry chef Ema Vondra. Near Farmgate. Open Wednesday to Sunday.

Score: 9.75

Cameron Bakery €1.20 each

These sizeable croissants have an even, light interior, and could easily be shared or filled with ham and cheese for a substantial lunch. This bakery has delicious pastries and breads at 25 Washington Street, Cork. Open Mon-Sat 7am -7pm.

Score: 9

El-Door Bakery €1.50 each

Polish baker Dariusz Skulimowski produces delicious, savoury flatbreads (try the olive or cheese) and makes croissants, though not every day. I bought them on my fourth attempt and they were worth the persistence: light, perfectly flaky, very French. At 11 MacCurtain Street, Cork, every day until 8pm, and at farmers’ markets (check online).

Score: 9.50

Doreen’s Bakery €1 each

Hidden at 9 Westside Industrial Estate, Model Farm Road, Cork, this bakery supplies supermarkets with other pastries, but we had to go to the bakery (with tables outside for coffee) to find these light, properly flaky treats. It was worth Googling the address and finding this new source. Good value for a decent size.

Score: 8.25

Dunnes Stores Simply Better French made all-butter croissants €3.69

In frozen compartments, we were interested to see how these four raw croissants turned out. Baked for 15-17 minutes (after defrosting for 30-45 mins), we found they needed about 10 minutes more — the fan oven suggestion was a bit low. They worked out quite well, though the texture was a little dense. With a use-by date of nine months, a handy standby.

Score: 7.5

SuperValu 8 all-butter frozen croissants €4

The Charentes-Poitou PDO butter here is vaunted and perhaps this is what gives it its buttery, flavoursome lightness. Made in France, this is a successful frozen product, ideal for last-minute treats. As well as eating plain, try with lemon curd or drizzle with melting coffee ice-cream for desserts. Ideal stuffed with mincemeat for last-minute Christmas visitors (we hope).

Score: 8.75

Iceland Elvan Today croissant 6 pack €1.75

As we hadn’t featured Iceland last time, with no plain variety available, we relented and bought these filled with chocolate and hazelnut cream. We focused mainly on the pastry which was light and quite flaky. Individually wrapped is a good idea. Ingredients included palm fat (no mention of sustainability), humectants, dextrose (a form of sugar) and some preservatives. The filling appealed to younger tasters but was too sweet for the grown-ups. Made in Turkey.

Score: 4

Aldi Bon Appétit 8 all-butter croissants €1.79

Made from flour, concentrated butter, water, sugar, as usual, but also dextrose, mono and diglycerides of fatty acids, skimmed milk powder, thickener (cellulose gum), wheat gluten, salt, milk proteins, with carotenes are added for colour. The result was less a pastry, more a cake in croissant shape. Tasters needed butter on them as they were dry and yet heavy the mouth, but one taster liked the texture.

Score: 4