Quick and easy dinner: One-pot pasta with tomato and chorizo

For those of you who are conditioned to cook pasta in a huge pot of boiling salted water, the idea of cooking pasta in the sauce in just one pot may be quite a stretch to consider attempting, but do try it. The starch from the pasta thickens the sauce and the pasta absorbs the flavours deliciously, it’s a revelation and you’ll have such fun experimenting. For some reason, I still feel slightly guilty, but less washing up helps to salve my conscience. You’ll need considerably more liquid than in normal pasta sauce because the pasta will absorb much of the liquid.

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

½–1 red chilli, chopped

900g (2lb) very ripe tomatoes, peeled, in summer or 2½ x 400g (14oz) tins of tomatoes in winter

Zest of 1 organic lemon

1–2 tsp chopped rosemary, depending on the strength of flavour

225g (8oz) chorizo, peeled and diced

850ml (1½ pints) homemade chicken or vegetable stock

175ml (6fl oz) double cream 300–350g (10 – 12oz) fettuccine or spaghetti

2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

30g (1½oz) freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Flaky sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and a generous pinch of sugar, to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a 6-litre (10 pint) stainless-steel saucepan. Add the onions and garlic, toss until coated, cover and sweat over a gentle heat until soft but not coloured. Add the chilli. It is vital for the success of this dish that the onions are completely

soft before the tomatoes are added.

Slice the fresh or tinned tomatoes and add to the onions with all the juices and the lemon zest. Season with salt, pepper and sugar (tinned tomatoes need lots of sugar because of their high acidity). Add the rosemary. Cook, uncovered, for a further 10 minutes, or until the tomato softens. Cook fresh tomatoes for a shorter time to preserve the lively fresh flavour.

Add the chorizo, stock and cream. Bring back to the boil, add the pasta, stir gently to separate the strands and prevent sticking. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 4 minutes and leave to sit in the tightly covered saucepan for a further 4–5 minutes, or until just al dente. When you add the dried pasta, it will seem too much but hold your nerve, it will soften within a minute or two and cook deliciously in the sauce.

Season to taste, sprinkle with lots of chopped parsley and grated Parmesan. Serve.

Featured in One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen, published by Kyle Books.



