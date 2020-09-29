Quick and easy dinners: Darina's coconut-curry chicken and rice

Darina Says:

A quickie that can be put together in a few minutes using your favourite curry powder.

A one-pot wonder, we experimented by adding the rice to the curry close the end of cooking.

It works brilliantly and is super delicious.

Ingredients:

900g organic, free range chicken breast or thigh meat, cut into 1cm cubes

25g your favourite curry powder

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

150g onions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

600ml coconut milk

1 x 400g tin of plum tomatoes, diced and their juice

1 tsp granulated sugar 300g basmati rice, soaked for 15 – 30 minutes in cold water and drained

Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve 1 lime cut into wedges

Chopped coriander, to serve

4 – 6 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal to garnish

Method:

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Mix together the curry powder and oil in a small bowl.

Heat a large saucepan, approx 25cm in diameter and 10cm deep, over a medium heat, add the curry oil mixture and stir for a minute or two.

Add the onions and garlic and cook gently for 3 minutes until they start to colour.

Add the chicken chunks and toss lightly to coat them with the curry oil mixture.

Reduce the heat, cover with a lid and simmer for 3 – 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour in the coconut milk, add the diced tomatoes and their juice and season with salt, freshly ground black pepper and sugar.

Bring to the boil, stirring, and then cover the pan with a lid and simmer gently until the chicken is cooked.

Chicken breast should take 5 – 6 minutes; thigh meat will take a little longer, about 10 – 15 minutes.

Sprinkle in the rice 6 – 8 minutes before the end of cooking.

Remove the pan from the heat and set aside for 7 minutes, tightly covered with the lid, to allow the rice to swell.

To serve, squeeze over some lime juice to taste and sprinkle with fresh coriander and lots of spring onion. Accompany with a bowl of organic salad leaves.