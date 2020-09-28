Quick and easy dinner: Derval's chicken and lemon stew

I tend to gravitate towards stews because they are easy to do and tasty. This stew can be done in one big pot making it the per low maintenance.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, crushed

1 thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp paprika

4 free-range chicken breasts, cubed

2 peppers, deseeded and diced

10 apricots, halved

10 stoned green olives, halved

1 lemon, cut into wedges

½ courgette, chopped

300 ml chicken stock

salt and pepper

a handful of mint leaves, chopped

brown rice to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a large casserole over medium heat.

Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 3 minutes. Add the cinnamon, cumin and paprika and cook for 2 minutes. Stir frequently and add a splash of water if the pan gets dry.

Add the chicken and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in peppers, apricots, olives, lemon, courgette and stock. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

When you are ready to serve, season to taste. Ladle the stew into warmed serving bowls and sprinkle over the mint. Serve with brown rice.