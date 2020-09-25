Your Friday fakeaway: Colm O'Gorman's Spice Bag

Serves 4

Ingredients

8-10 chicken wings

180g raw king prawns

6 medium potatoes

1 carrot

2 onions

1 red pepper

2 cloves garlic

100g flour

1 tsp salt & some black pepper

1-2 tsp Szechuan pepper or chilli powder

A few red chillis

For the spice mix

3 tsp flaky sea salt

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp onion salt

1 tsp Chinese 5 spice powder

Method

Heat your oven to 250C. Peel and cut potatoes into chunky chips, rinse thoroughly. Bring a pot of water to the boil and pop in the chips. Blanche for 3 minutes, then drain. Toss in olive oil and some fine polenta if you have any. If not, just the oil is fine. Put them on a baking tray and toast for 30 minutes, turning once halfway through.

Mix the flour with salt, Szechuan pepper or chilli pepper and some ground black pepper. Whisk an egg. Discard chicken wing tips and separate remaining two sections. Dip wings and prawns into the egg, one at a time. Now toss them in the flour to lightly coat. Put the chicken wings in the oven once chips are halfway through their cooking time.

Do not cook the prawns until the chips are cooked, this temperature is too high for them. Your wings should be cooked after 15 minutes, but if they need a little longer, just reduce the heat to 180Cand give them another five minutes.

Make up your spice bag mix by mixing the spices together well. You will not need all of this for one meal, but it will keep in an airtight jar or container for future use. Chop the onion, pepper and garlic. Finely slice the carrots into very thin strips. Thinly sliced will do if this is too fiddly for you.

Pop the prawns on a baking tray into the oven for 10 minutes. Do not overcook them or they will be very tough. You can bake your veg at the same time, tossed in a little olive oil or cook them in a wok with a little oil. Sprinkle the vegetables with a teaspoon of the spice bag mix while cooking them.

Once the prawns and veg are cooked, you are ready to plate up. You might want to give the chips a quick blast in the oven to ensure they are good and hot. Toss the chips in some of the spice bag mix. Throw in the chicken and prawns and mix well. Taste, and add more spice mix if needed.

Add the veg, toss up a bit and plate up. Finish with some finely sliced red chilli and onion if you wish. Tuck in. For an even healthier version, use chicken breast instead of wings, sweet potato instead of regular potato or even a baked sweet potato. Delicious and nutritious. Friday night take way made at home.

