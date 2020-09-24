Quick and easy dinner: Derval's burrito in a bowl

Serves 2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp paprika
- 500g lean minced beef
- 125g brown rice
- 3 tbsp natural yoghurt
- ½ lime, juiced
- 3 tbsp tomato puree
- 60ml water
- 400g kidney beans drained and rinsed
- ½ iceberg lettuce, shredded
- 1 ripe avocado
- 100g Cheddar, grated
Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the packet. Mix the yoghurt and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.
When the mince is cooked, stir in the tomato puree, water and kidney beans and heat through.
Divide the cooked rice between two serving bowls. Add a layer of iceberg lettuce to each one, followed by a layer of avocado slices and a layer of spicy mince. Sprinkle the cheddar on top.