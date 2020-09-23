Quick and easy dinner: Garlic fried rice from Currabinny Cooks 

Like a takeaway, but good for you. If you are super stuck for time use pre-cooked rice.
Quick and easy dinner: Garlic fried rice from Currabinny Cooks 

Garlic Fried Rice is ready in minutes. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 12:30 PM

I don’t think I have ever cooked the ‘right’ amount of rice. There always seems to be some leftover. Just a couple of ingredients, the main one being garlic, can transform leftover rice into a quick and tasty meal. Make it even more delicious by topping with a crispy fried egg and maybe a drizzle of the hot sauce of your choice.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp of vegetable oil
  • 4 cloves of garlic, crushed
  • 1 scallion, sliced thinly
  • 300g cooked white rice
  • ½ tsp toasted sesame oil
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 1 egg
  • Chilli flakes, optional

Method

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large frying pan and add the garlic. Move the garlic around the hot oil until just starting to brown. Be very careful not to let it burn. Add the rice to the pan and stir around the garlic and oil. After a few minutes, the rice will start to become slightly crispy. Add the sesame oil and sliced scallions and mix around the pan. You don’t want the scallion to cook too much. Season with salt and pepper and move to a bowl. Add a fried egg and some chilli flakes before serving.

