Quick and easy dinner: Darina's one-pan chicken and chips

This is a dish that family and friends love me to cook for them. A whole roasting tray of crispy chicken and potatoes, perfumed with rosemary and thyme leaves. My lips are smacking just thinking about it. If you are cooking for a smaller crowd, simply halve the recipe.

Serves 8–10

Ingredients

2kg organic, free-range chicken thighs, drumsticks and wings

2–3 tbsp thyme leaves

1–2 tbsp chopped rosemary

1.1kg (about 10 large) potatoes

extra virgin olive oil, to drizzle

250g onions, sliced

flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 230°C/gas mark 8.

Season the chicken heavily with salt and pepper. Put into a large bowl and scatter with the thyme leaves and chopped rosemary, reserving some for the potatoes. Toss well.

Peel the potatoes and cut into 1cm-thick chips. Dry and season well with salt, freshly ground black pepper and the reserved thyme and chopped rosemary. Add to the bowl with chicken. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and toss once again.

Scatter the sliced onions over the base of a roasting tin, approx. 37 x 31 x 2cm, or two smaller tins approx. 30 x 20 x 2.5cm. Arrange the chicken and potatoes haphazardly on top, making sure that the potatoes are popping up. Drizzle with a little more olive oil.

Roast for 45 minutes–1 hour or until the chicken is cooked through and the chips are crispy at the edges. (Organic chicken pieces are larger, so cooking time can be up to

1¼ hours.)

Serve from the tin, family-style, with a good green salad and several vegetables of your choice, if you wish.

Good to know

One can add a little hot homemade chicken stock at the end if the dish needs a little more juice.