Quick and easy dinners: Derval's three-bean salad is perfect for fit foodies and lazy grazers

DERVAL SAYS:

This salad makes a filling and healthy lunch — and the Tabasco and chilli give it a nice spicy kick. It keeps really well, even with the dressing on, making any leftovers perfect for a work lunch the following day.

Prep time: 15mins

Serves: 2

INGREDIENTS:

SALAD:

400g tin of mixed beans drained and rinsed

80g tin of sweet corn drained and rinsed

3 scallions, finely sliced

1 red pepper, finely chopped

a handful of coriander leaves

DRESSING:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp agave syrup

1 tsp red wine vinegar

juice of 1 lime

a few drops of Tabasco sauce

¼ tsp chilli flakes

Salt and pepper

METHOD:

Place the beans, sweet corn, scallions and red pepper in a large serving bowl and mix well.

Place all of the ingredients for the dressing in a jar with a lid and shake to combine.

Pour the dressing over the salad. Scatter over the coriander leaves and serve.