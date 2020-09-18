Quick and easy dinners: Derval's three-bean salad is perfect for fit foodies and lazy grazers

It just doesn't came any easier on a sunny Friday evening than Derval's leftover-friendly salad
Quick and easy dinners: Derval's three-bean salad is perfect for fit foodies and lazy grazers

Picture: Miki Barlok

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 12:30 PM
Derval O'Rourke

DERVAL SAYS:

This salad makes a filling and healthy lunch — and the Tabasco and chilli give it a nice spicy kick. It keeps really well, even with the dressing on, making any leftovers perfect for a work lunch the following day.

Prep time: 15mins 

Serves: 2 

INGREDIENTS:

SALAD:

  • 400g tin of mixed beans drained and rinsed 
  • 80g tin of sweet corn drained and rinsed 
  • 3 scallions, finely sliced 
  • 1 red pepper, finely chopped 
  • a handful of coriander leaves 

DRESSING:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil 
  • 1 tbsp agave syrup 
  • 1 tsp red wine vinegar 
  • juice of 1 lime 
  • a few drops of Tabasco sauce 
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes 
  • Salt and pepper 

METHOD:

Place the beans, sweet corn, scallions and red pepper in a large serving bowl and mix well.

Place all of the ingredients for the dressing in a jar with a lid and shake to combine.

Pour the dressing over the salad. Scatter over the coriander leaves and serve.

Read More

Wine with Leslie: Wines to make you feel like you're in sunny Italy

More in this section

Mary Berry's Simple Comforts Cork food to feature on Mary Berry's show
93260_2_articleinline_bn-983446_bc1448b888c14b348fbad19c79ca4a95.jpg Darina's quick and easy pancakes - a sweet or savoury tea with ingredients you already have to hand
10024452-1.jpg Three crowd-pleasing recipes to make it a barbecue to remember

Latest

Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices