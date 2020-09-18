Quick and easy dinners: Derval's three-bean salad is perfect for fit foodies and lazy grazers

This salad makes a filling and healthy lunch — and the Tabasco and chilli give it a nice spicy kick. It keeps really well, even with the dressing on, making any leftovers perfect for a work lunch the following day.
- 400g tin of mixed beans drained and rinsed
- 80g tin of sweet corn drained and rinsed
- 3 scallions, finely sliced
- 1 red pepper, finely chopped
- a handful of coriander leaves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp agave syrup
- 1 tsp red wine vinegar
- juice of 1 lime
- a few drops of Tabasco sauce
- ¼ tsp chilli flakes
- Salt and pepper
Place the beans, sweet corn, scallions and red pepper in a large serving bowl and mix well.
Place all of the ingredients for the dressing in a jar with a lid and shake to combine.
Pour the dressing over the salad. Scatter over the coriander leaves and serve.