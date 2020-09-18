Cork food to feature on Mary Berry's BBC show

Cork's rich food culture will be shown off to a potential audience of millions next week, with a BBC broadcast of an episode of Mary Berry's Simple Comforts dedicated to the region.

Not surprisingly, the city's English Market gets plenty of attention, and the celebrated British chef and food writer looks very impressed during her time there, with Kay Harte of the Farmgate Cafe acting as her guide. As well as taking a stroll around the stalls, the sprightly 85-year-old goes behind the scenes to the Farmgate's kitchen, and also has the by-now traditional banter with Pat O'Connell at his famous fish stall.

Social distancing isn't an issue, as the show – due to be broadcast next Wednesday, September 23 - was filmed before the arrival of Covid.

Berry, taking in the atmosphere at the Jameson Distillery in Midleton.

Cork's historical place in the global butter trade is also explored, with Berry taking a trip in a motorbike sidecar along some of the Old Butter Road near Millstreet. At the 'Kerryman's Table', she hears tales of how people from across the border in Kerry would gather at this spot and sell their butter to those who'd then take it to the city where it would be exported around the world.

Unfortunately, as well as the food, Berry also gets a taste of traditional Irish weather, and the constant heavy rain curtailed her outdoors adventures. At a welcome respite in the Jameson Distillery in Midleton, Berry watched a barrel being made by master cooper Ger Buckley, and enthusiastically sampled some of the vintage whiskey.

Having taken the 128 steps to the top of Blarney Castle, Berry politely declined facetime with the Blarney Stone.

A trip across the county border to Tipperary brought the presenter to Hickey's Bakery in Clonmel, where she watches a barm brack being baked, and is also told the traditional lore around the stick and other items added to the mix. Blarney Castle was also on the agenda, and while Berry does climb the 128 steps to the top, she's happy to just witness somebody else kissing the stone.

Back at home, Berry cooks up some delicious dishes inspired by her visit, including a one-pot salmon and fennel meal; a lamb and haricot bean casserole; and a slow-roast pork with crackling and colcannon mash.

Mary Berry's Simple Comforts, Wednesday, BBC Two, 8pm