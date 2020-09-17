Three crowd-pleasing recipes to make it a barbecue to remember

With a few days of sunshine ahead, we trawled through the archives to find three barbecue recipes that will see even the fussiest eater appeased.

Darina Allen's Chargrilled Pizza Margherita on the BBQ

Darina Allen Pizza

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

150g (5oz) pizza dough

175g (6oz) grated Mozzarella cheese

3 tbsp olive oil

10fl oz tomato fondue

2 tbsp freshly chopped annual marjoram

1 tbsp parmesan (Parmigiano Reggiano is best), grated

6ozs thinly sliced pepperoni (optional)

For the dough

680g (1½lbs) strong white flour or 600g (1¼lb) strong white flour and 110g (4oz) rye flour

50g (2oz) butter

1 packet fast-acting yeast

2 level tsp salt

15g (½oz) sugar

2-4 tbsp olive oil

450–500ml (16-18 floz) lukewarm water — more if needed

Method

Sprinkle the grated Mozzarella with extra virgin olive oil.

Heat a Weber-style barbeque to medium hot.

Roll the pizza dough into a 30cm (12-16 inch) rectangle, about 5mm (¼ inch) thick.

Lay the rectangle of dough on the hot rack. Cover and cook for 4–5 minutes until nicely cooked and marked on the underside. Flip over. Spread an even layer of warm tomato fondue on the cooked surface. Sprinkle with chopped annual marjoram and a few slices of pepperoni (optional). Sprinkle generously with a mix of grated Mozzarella and Parmesan. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and some cracked pepper, drizzle with olive oil. Cover the barbeque and continue to cook for 5-6 minutes or until the topping is bubbling and the pizza base is fully cooked.

Transfer to a chopping board, sprinkle with fresh basil leaves, drizzle with a little more olive oil, cut into squares and serve immediately.

To make the Garden Café Pizza Dough

This recipe is so quick and easy, using this fast-acting yeast does away with the first rising. By the time your tomato sauce is bubbling in the oven your pizza base will be ready for its topping.

(Makes 8 x 25cm 10-inch pizzas.)

In a large wide mixing bowl sieve the flour and add in the salt, sugar, rub in the butter and fast-acting yeast, mix all the ingredients thoroughly.

Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients, add the oil and most of the lukewarm water. Mix to a loose dough. You can add more water or flour if needed.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured work top, cover and leave to relax for about five minutes. Then knead the dough for about 10 minutes or until smooth and springy (if kneading in a food mixer with a dough hook, 5 minutes is usually long enough).

Leave the dough to relax again for about 10 minutes. Shape and measure into eight equal balls of dough each weighing approximately 150g (5oz). Lightly brush the balls of dough with olive oil.

If you have time, put the oiled balls of dough into a plastic bag and chill. The dough is easier to handle when cold but it can be used immediately.

On a well floured work surface, roll each ball in to about 25cm (10inch) disk.

I find it convenient to pop a few rolled out uncooked pizza bases into the freezer. You can take one out, put the topping on and slide it straight into the oven. What could be easier.

This dough also makes delicious white yeast bread which we shape into rolls, loaves and plaits.

The Happy Pear's vegan pulled pork sandwich

Takes 20 minutes

Makes 4 sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 x 400g tin of green unripe jackfruit

¼ portion of vegan coleslaw (see page x) handful of fresh rocket leaves

4-6 burger buns/bread rolls

1 ripe avocado

BBQ sauce

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

4 tablespoons tamari/ soya sauce

2 tablespoons tomato puree

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons oil

4 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons maple syrup/agave syrup

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.

Shred the jackfruit into thin little strips pulling it apart (easiest to use your hands) ensuring to remove any of the seeds or tough ligament type bits as these can be a bit too chewy. Transfer to a colander and rinse under cold water, then spread out on a baking tray.

Put all the ingredients for the BBQ sauce into a bowl and mix well together using a fork. Then pour over the jackfruit, mixing very well to cover all the jackfruit (easiest to use your hands).

Spread the marinated jackfruit out well on the baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until it starts to smell amazing, brown and crisp up up slightly.

While the ‘pulled pork’ is cooking, make 1/4 portion of vegan coleslaw (see page x).

Into the burger bun/bread roll, add a healthy serving of the ‘pulled pork’ along with a good couple of spoonfuls of the coleslaw and a decent few sprigs of rocket. Also goes great with a few slices of ripe avocado. Enjoy :)

Derval O'Rourke's Marinated BBQ Chicken

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes plus at least 1 hour to marinate

Cook time: 25- 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 chicken fillets

For the chicken marinade:

Tbsp dark soy

½ tsp crushed garlic

2 tsp Moroccan spice seasoning

2 tsp dried tarragon

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

2tsp maple syrup

Add the chicken and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl

Marinate for at least 1 hour.

In the meantime, set the BBQ up.

Cook over a hot barbeque for 4 minutes on each side, basting the meat with the leftover marinade.

Always check the chicken is properly cooked and that the juices run clear before serving Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.