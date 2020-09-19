5 of Michelle Darmody's recipes to make for The Great British Bake Off

The tray bake: Lemon blueberry squares

Ingredients

For the pastry:

250g of cold butter, cubed

95g of icing sugar

250g of plain flour

The zest of 1 orange

The zest of 1 lemon

For the topping:

4 eggs

The zest of 2 lemons

300g of caster sugar

100ml of lemon juice

50g of flour

1 level tsp of baking powder, sieved

80g of blueberries

Method

Line a nine-inch square tin with baking parchment and preheat your oven to 180 degrees.

To make the pastry base mix all the necessary ingredients together until the mixture looks like rough breadcrumbs. Scoop the breadcrumb-like mixture into your prepared tin and pat the mixture until flat. Bake for 20 minutes until it is starting to become golden. Set aside to cool.

To make the topping, beat the eggs, zest and caster sugar until foamy and doubled in volume.

Add the lemon juice, flour and baking powder. Mix together but do not overbeat or the topping will become meringue-like, rather than the curdy texture you are looking for. Gently stir in the blueberries.

Pour this mixture on top of the slightly cooled first layer and bake for 20 minutes. If it still wobbles bake it for another 1 or 2 minutes at a time, checking to see if it has solidified.

Allow to cool in the tin and cut into squares with a bread knife. Dipping the knife in warm water can allow the squares to be cut more easily.

The buns: Butterfly buns

Ingredients

150g of soft butter

150g of golden caster sugar

3 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tsp of vanilla essence

150g of self-raising flour

To decorate

2 tbsp of whipped cream

1 tbsp of raspberry or strawberry jam

6 cherries, halved (optional)

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°Cand place 12 paper bun cases into a bun tin.

Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Mix the eggs and vanilla and add to the butter and sugar, making sure to regularly scrape the sides of your bowl.

Add in the flour and mix slowly until a smooth batter is formed. Scoop into the prepared tin.

Bake for 15 minutes until golden. Allow the buns to cool completely on a wire rack.

Slice the top off each bun so that a small well forms.

Place a teaspoon of jam into the well. Place a dollop of whipped cream on top. Cut the disk from the top of the bun in half and nudge each half into the cream so it looks like butterfly wings. Decorate with a cherry if you wish.

The chocolate fix: Raspberry and chocolate brownies

Ingredients

150g of dark chocolate chips

150g of milk chocolate chips

250g of soft butter

380g of golden caster sugar

150g of plain flour

50g of cocoa powder

4 eggs, lightly beaten

200g of raspberries

Method

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line an 8 by 10 rectangle cake tin with baking parchment and set aside.

Melt both of the chocolates and the butter together.

Add the sugar, flour and cocoa powder to the chocolate and stir it in, add the eggs.

Stir half of the raspberries into the mixture and flatten it into the prepared tin. Sprinkle the rest of the raspberries on top and bake for half an hour. Allow the brownies cool before cutting into squares.

No-bake cake: Lime and ginger cheesecake

Ingredients:

75g of butter

200g of ginger nut biscuits, crushed into crumbs

300g of mascarpone

400g of cream cheese

160g of icing sugar

the zest of 6 limes

1 tsp of vanilla essence

Method:

Line the base of a 9 inch round loose-base or spring-form tin with baking parchment.

Melt the butter gently in a saucepan and stir in the biscuit crumbs. Press the mixture into the base of the tin, pressing it down well. Place in the fridge to harden.

Blend the mascarpone, cheese and icing sugar with a hand whisk until they are completely combined. Stir in the zest and vanilla essence.

Spread the cheese mixture over the cold base and cool in the fridge for about three hours. Sprinkle with some extra lime zest before serving, if you wish.

The biscuit: Irish oat cookies

Ingredients

250g of soft butter

130g of light brown sugar

150g of self raising flour

225g of porridge oats

250g of chopped nuts or dried fruit, or a combination of both

Method

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a large, flat baking tray with parchment.

Beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in the flour and oats and mix well. Add the nuts and mix again.

Roll into a log shape, wrap in parchment and refrigerate. The log can be easily sliced with a warm knife to the size you want, you should get about ten large cookies. Bake them for 15 to 20 minutes until they are turning golden. Allow to cool on a wire rack.