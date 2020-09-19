The Menu: Weekends in Kinsale and must-have kitchen tools

True Blue

The town of Kinsale, in Co Cork, has been to the fore in implementing a successful return from lockdown for its renowned hospitality sector and hopes to continue the good work even as the summer season ends and we enter what is traditionally seen as the semi-slumber of winter.

However, with much foreign travel curtailed, The Menu believes European city breaks abroad, a regular part of many a Gael’s annual travel itinerary and almost as common during winter as summer, will now be replaced by a greater emphasis on seeking out weekend breaks around the country.

And his extended summer tour only further confirmed the staggering wealth of opportunities around the Aul’ Sod for doing same. The Blue Haven’s Autumn exclusive Golf, Dine & Stay package in partnership with the spectacular Old Head of Kinsale Golf Club is an example of same.

Offering the Blue Haven or its sister property, The Old Bank House, a Georgina Campbell Guest House of the Year, the package includes one or two nights accommodation, gourmet breakfast, an evening meal, and a round at one of the most spectacular links courses in the world, until it closes at the end of October.

(Details: Tel 021-4772209; bluehavenkinsale.com)

Check it out

Critically acclaimed Rory Nolan has been unveiled as the new Head Chef of Mountain View in Kilkenny.

A couple of more restaurants to be added to The Menu’s checklist, with news that Mountain View, a wedding venue with added golf course has upped their food ante by procuring the services of Rory Nolan as head chef. He has serious time put down under the watchful eyes of two of Ireland’s finer Michelin-starred chef practitioners — Ross Lewis, in Chapter One, and, more locally, Garrett Byrne of Campagne — before taking over as head chef at Anocht in the Kilkenny Design Centre. So Nolan’s CV certainly reeks of pedigree. He has a preference for farm-to-fork sourcing and even growing on the premises; and the venue itself enjoys some very fine views of the south Kilkenny countryside from its hillside perch.

(mountainview.ie)

Bistro boost

Co-owners Greg Murphy and Ruadhan Furlong of Blue Seafood and Bistro. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, in Wicklow, co-proprietors Greg Murphy (formerly general manager of Marlfield House) and Ruadhan Furlong (former head chef at Marlfield) have taken over and refurbished the former Lighthouse Restaurant. This is heartening news during such precarious times for the sector. They have reopened as Blue Seafood & Bistro — a family-friendly venue offering, according to The Menu’s spies, some especially tasty seafood dishes along with a few other options for the committed carnivores.

(https://www.facebook.com/Blue-Seafood-Bistro-Restaurant)

Jaipur reopens

Jaipur, in Dalkey, one of the trailblazers in this country when it came to elevating the profile of one of the world’s great cuisines far above the often poor standards of what had passed for Indian food in this country, has reopened with not only a refurbishment but a display of fine art from owner Asheesh Dewan’s collection of Irish and international artists. Chef, Sanish Jospeh, continues to deliver the culinary equivalent on the plate, employing thousands of years of tradition and applying it to some very fine Irish produce, including Irish goat, which they have commendably championed as a fine alternative and native meat product since 2011.

(www.jaipur.ie/dalkey)

Fabulous Baker Boys

Myles and Jane Lambert, proprietors of Baker Boys, in Sligo, open once more for sit-down customers

Another to once more throw open its doors to sit-down customers is Baker Boys cafe in Sligo, the urban cousin of Shells, that little cracker on the coast, in Strandhill, owned and operated by Jane and Myles Lambert.

The Lamberts, who kept Baker Boys running as a takeaway, have also taken the opportunity of the lockdown to make some changes to the cafe’s layout and menu. And they have even found a new head chef for their cafe/deli and its in-house bakery. The extensive menu includes good coffees, fresh salads and ‘home roast-on-a-roll’.

Ballmaloe site

Ballymaloe Foods, makers of Ballymaloe Relish lauded in last week’s Menu, have launched a site from which to sell their 18 products and two new hampers, one for BBQs and other a Bestsellers Gift Box.

www.ballymaloe-foods.myshopify.com

TODAY’S SPECIAL

The Oxo Y-peeler, one of The Menu’s favourite pieces of kitchen kit

The Menu is often asked to name his favourite piece of kitchen kit and while a good quality chef’s knife will always top his list (closely followed by a solid wood chopping board to complete the perfect marriage), there are several other pretty essential items which he uses almost every time he prepares and cooks a meal.

As it turns out, Oxo (an American-owned company sharing the same name as the entirely unrelated makers of the stock cubes) offers a wide range of kitchen utensils that includes some very well-crafted examples of those essential kitchen items to which he refers.

A silicon brush withstanding temperatures up to 400˚C, is very handy when working with high temperatures and avoids the problem of ‘shedding’.

A digital scales with an extendable reader allowing for easy reading of measurements from under wider-based containers that can measure accurately up to 5kg is a real workhorse.

A potato ricer is handy for mashing all manner of root veg and the Oxo version is compact, solid and very effective while a collapsible silicon colander means another Menu favourite is also easily stored away.

But in the heel of the hunt, it is one of his go-to tools, a Y-peeler for quick, economical and safe peeling of all manner of fruits and vegetables, that proves the pick of the bunch and the rock-solid and ergonomically designed Oxo version of same has been his choice for more than a few years.

www.oxo.com