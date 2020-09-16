Top 8: Organic and free-range eggs tested  

I’m often asked if there’s a difference between organic and free-range eggs. It’s a difficult question to answer. If we need to be sure we are not consuming antibiotics and additives, then it’s best to opt for organic eggs produced from hens given feed (often imported) without them. The hens are kept out of doors most of the day, but not by law.

Free-range hens must be allowed to roam and are mainly fed with wheat, barley, corn, soya and minerals, usually milled in Ireland. The best farmers allow for more space in hen houses than is required, and make sure that conditions outside are attractive for hens. Pecking at grass and seeds adds to the colour of the yolk and their nutritional value. Hens like the cold and rain, but not wind or direct sunlight.

When farmers treat their flock well, they get healthy eggs, whether organic or free range. A well-rounded food, eggs have protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals — a perfect instant food.

Buy eggs as far away from the use-by date as possible. The viscosity of the egg white diminishes after a few weeks. It will be edible but may spread or break while frying.

At €7 for 30 eggs, O’Brien’s free-range eggs are good value. Available from machines in shopping centres, garden centres, they are handy for batch baking. We held off testing them as the hens are currently being replaced in Whitechurch and other farmers are supplying.

Danann/Duhallow Organics organic €3.50

Danann/Duhallow Organics.

These eggs from a flock of 450 birds in Boherbue, Co Cork are superb. Lovely shade of light orange yolk, firm whites, good taste. You get what you pay for. From Kilbrack Farm stall at Cork’s Coal Quay market, some NeighbourFoods, Jason Cottage Garden at Wilton Market, Cork, health food shops near the farm. A change of name from Dannan to match with Duhallow organic beef and lamb is on the way.

Score: 9.25

Ancient Organics Organic €3

Ancient Organics

These delicious eggs come from the 500 hens of Adam Afoullouss on John and Sara Devoy’s organic farm in Rosscarbery. Some natural, light orange colour and firm whites give eggs proper flavour and texture. From O’Keeffe’s St Lukes and Quay Co-Op Cork and many West Cork outlets.

Score: 9.25

Beechwood Farm free range €2.20

Beechwood Farm.

Consistently good and reasonably priced, these large eggs are produced in Kinsale Co Cork and are delicious with moderately coloured orange yolks and firm whites. Available in speciality food shops and markets. We bought in Bradleys North Main Street, Cork.

Score: 9

West Cork Eggs free range €2.10

West Cork Eggs.

Caroline Murphy rears 3,000 hens that have plenty of space to roam in Rosscarbery. They even have toys to play with – a sandpit and swings. These happy, well-entertained hens deliver firm whites, creamy yolks. Available in most SuperValu stores and other independent supermarkets in Cork. Fair price.

Score: 8.75

Upton free range large €2

Upton Free Range.

From four farms not far from Upton, Co Cork, these eggs have a good, creamy, light orange yolk with plump, firm whites. Good taste too. Decent price for this quality. Having travelled the world, Seán Murphy will fully restock his farm over the next few years. In some SuperValu and independent supermarkets, we bought in On the Pig’s Back, English Market, Cork.

Score: 8.5

SuperValu free range large €1.89

SuperValu Free Range.

We cooked these and the same brand of organic (€2.15) and were impressed with this pairing. Many supermarkets have both, but the organic range is often poor. While Irish, no indication of exactly where from. Good value.

Score: 8

Aldi Healy’s Farm free range very large €1.99

Aldi Healy's Farm Free Range.

These decent sized eggs would make good cakes. There are also organic (€1.99) in this range of which the yolks are much paler and not creamy, so perhaps the hens don’t get out much. Free range worked better here. No indication where in Ireland they are produced.

Score: 7

Lidl Connell Farm organic mixed weight €1.99

Lidl Connell Organic.

Produced at Connolly’s Organic Eggs, Co Monaghan which also does its own brand (Connolly’s Eggs) for independent outlets (€2.99). Despite 12 days to go to sell-by date, the pale yolks were quite weak but were held together by firm whites.

Score: 7.25