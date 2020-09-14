The dinner dash: Meat-free Monday is easy with Derval O'Rourke's bean curry

This curry is a basic recipe and you can make a big batch of the curry sauce and freeze it in portions. Then all you need to do is heat through the sauce, stir in a few tins of mixed beans (or some leftover cooked chicken or turkey) — and dinner is sorted. If you don't have dried apricots, any dried fruit will do.

Mixed Bean Curry

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

3 tbsp coconut oil

2 onions, roughly chopped

4–5 garlic cloves, crushed

A thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated

2 tbsp medium curry powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp chilli flakes

10 dried apricots, halved

3 apples, peeled and roughly chopped

3 peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped

2 tbsp tomato purée

700ml vegetable stock

salt and pepper

2 tins mixed beans, drained and rinsed

To serve:

Brown or basmati rice

Method

Heat the coconut oil in a large pot over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic, ginger, and spices and fry for three minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée, and chicken stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for at least 40 minutes (up to 60 minutes, if you have time).

If you want to pre-cook this curry, now is the time to take it off the heat. Let it cool fully, divide it into portions in airtight containers and freeze.

Use a hand blender to purée the curry sauce to the desired consistency, then check the seasoning. Stir in the mixed beans. Ladle it into warmed serving bowls. Serve with rice.