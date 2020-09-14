Coffee break treat: Darina's 15 minute biscuits

If you are finding Monday hard to handle, then pop on the kettle and whip up a batch of these delicious macaroons in just fifteen minutes! 
Coconut and macaroons are ready in minutes and keep for 5 days in a tin.

Almond Macaroons

These are so simple to make and can easily keep for 4-5 days in an airtight container.

Makes: 12-16

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4ozs (110g) desiccated coconut or ground almonds
  • 3ozs (75g) caster sugar
  • 1 egg white, lightly beaten

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Put the desiccated coconut or ground almonds, caster sugar and the egg white into a bowl and stir to combine. It should be firm, but slightly sticky. 

Roll small dessertspoonfuls of the mixture into balls and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Flatten slightly with a wet fork.

Cook for about 10 minutes or until pale golden.Cool on a wire rack.

Note: These are also good with the grated zest of 1 lemon or orange mixed in with the coconut/almonds and sugar.

Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

