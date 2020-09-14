Coffee break treat: Darina's 15 minute biscuits

These are so simple to make and can easily keep for 4-5 days in an airtight container.
Makes: 12-16
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
- 4ozs (110g) desiccated coconut or ground almonds
- 3ozs (75g) caster sugar
- 1 egg white, lightly beaten
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Put the desiccated coconut or ground almonds, caster sugar and the egg white into a bowl and stir to combine. It should be firm, but slightly sticky.
Roll small dessertspoonfuls of the mixture into balls and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Flatten slightly with a wet fork.
Cook for about 10 minutes or until pale golden.Cool on a wire rack.
Note: These are also good with the grated zest of 1 lemon or orange mixed in with the coconut/almonds and sugar.