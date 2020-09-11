Darina Allen: utterly delicious fish and chips

Fish in Beer Batter with Chips and Tartare Sauce

Fish and chips became famous because they can be utterly delicious.

The fish needs to be spanking-fresh, the batter crisp, the potatoes a good variety and most importantly the oil needs to be good quality.

Serves 8

8 very fresh fillets of Irish cod, haddock, plaice, or lemon sole

Beer Batter

  • 250g (9oz) self-raising flour
  • good pinch of salt
  • 110ml (4fl oz) beer
  • 175-225ml (6 — 8fl ozs) cold water

Chips: 8-16 well-scrubbed unpeeled potatoes

Garnish : 1 lemon

Accompaniment — Tartare Sauce

  • 2 hard-boiled egg yolks
  • 2 raw egg yolks, preferably free range
  • ¼ tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp white wine vinegar
  • 300ml (10fl oz) of sunflower or arachide oil plus 50ml (2fl oz) olive oil
  • 1 tsp chopped capers
  • 1 tsp chopped gherkins
  • 2 tsp chopped chives or 2 teaspoons chopped spring onions (scallions)
  • 2 tsp chopped parsley
  • Chopped white of the 2 hard-boiled eggs
  • Salt and freshly-ground pepper

First make the batter:

Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the centre and gradually whisk in the beer and water.

Cut the potatoes into chips (5mm/¼-inch approximately) — basically any size you fancy but remember: the bigger they are the longer they take to cook.

Jumbos need to be blanched at 160C/320F first and finished at 190C/375F).

Heat the oil in the deep-fryer to 180C/350F. Add in the chips. Make sure they are absolutely dry (don’t cook too many together). Cook for a few minutes until they are just soft. Drain.

Dip the fish fillets in batter and allow the excess to drip off. Lower gently into the oil, shaking the basket at the same time. Cook until crisp and golden, drain on kitchen paper.

Increase the heat to 190C/375F. Put the chips back in and cook for a minute or two until really crisp. Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with salt.

Serve the fish and chips immediately, either on a plate or in a cornet of newsprint. Serve with tartare sauce.

For the tartare sauce: 

Sieve the hardboiled egg yolks into a bowl and add the raw egg yolks, mustard, and one tablespoon of wine vinegar.

Mix well and whisk in the oil drop by drop, increasing the volume as the mixture thickens.

When all the oil has been absorbed, add the other ingredients — capers, gherkins, chives or spring onions, and parsley.

Then roughly chop the hardboiled egg white and fold in gently. Season with salt and freshly-ground pepper and add a little more vinegar or a squeeze of lemon juice if necessary.

