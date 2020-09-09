20-minute dinner: Derval O'Rourke's Midweek Noodles

Had a busy day and forgot to plan your dinner? This store cupboard noodle stir fry is here to save the day
20-minute dinner: Derval O'Rourke's Midweek Noodles

The straight-to-wok noodles make very light work of this delicious dinner.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 14:00 PM
Derval O'Rourke

Midweek is a tough time to get healthy dinners in. The household can be chaotic (or maybe that’s just my house!) and finding time to get a healthy dinner cooked is hard.

This stir fry is a staple in my home. It’s a healthy, tasty and fast mid-week dinner. I love this after a gym session in the evening. The straight-to-wok noodles make very light work of this delicious dinner.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

  • 1 tbsp walnut oil
  • 1 packet of stir-fry vegetable mix
  • 2 tsp garlic
  • 2 tsp crushed ginger
  • 3 tbsp dark soy
  • 1 packet of straight to wok noodles, I use udon noodles.
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 2 tsp sesame seeds, to garnish

Heat the walnut oil in the pan; add the vegetables and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add the garlic, ginger and soy sauce and continue to cook until the vegetables are slightly softened.

Add in the noodles and cook until heated through.

Squeeze over the lime juice and drizzle with sesame oil, toss well to combine.

Serve sprinkled with some lightly toasted sesame seeds and enjoy.

Read More

Darina Allen: It takes just 30 minutes to cook this spicy chicken dish for your family 

More in this section

Chicken curry with rice and cilantro. Darina Allen: It takes just 30 minutes to cook this spicy chicken dish for your family 
Green garlic cream soup with leaves rukola, arugula, healthy 15-minute meal: Darina Allen's save-your-life garlic soup
Salty-Buoy-TRUCK-PIC Keep on truckin': moveable feasts from top-notch food trucks

Latest

Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices