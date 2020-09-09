20-minute dinner: Derval O'Rourke's Midweek Noodles

Midweek is a tough time to get healthy dinners in. The household can be chaotic (or maybe that’s just my house!) and finding time to get a healthy dinner cooked is hard.

This stir fry is a staple in my home. It’s a healthy, tasty and fast mid-week dinner. I love this after a gym session in the evening. The straight-to-wok noodles make very light work of this delicious dinner.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

1 tbsp walnut oil

1 packet of stir-fry vegetable mix

2 tsp garlic

2 tsp crushed ginger

3 tbsp dark soy

1 packet of straight to wok noodles, I use udon noodles.

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tsp sesame seeds, to garnish

Heat the walnut oil in the pan; add the vegetables and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add the garlic, ginger and soy sauce and continue to cook until the vegetables are slightly softened.

Add in the noodles and cook until heated through.

Squeeze over the lime juice and drizzle with sesame oil, toss well to combine.

Serve sprinkled with some lightly toasted sesame seeds and enjoy.