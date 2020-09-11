Wine with Leslie: How to build a wine collection and what to add to it

Last week I wrote about the (admittedly first-world) problem of missing out on my Autumn French holiday and the annual Foire Aux Vins sales. Thankfully there is some compensation with the bargains on offer in Dunnes Stores, O’Briens and SuperValu.
When I was starting a wine collection in the 1990s it was thanks to the sales at Leclerc, Géant and Intermarché that I was able to lay down some good Bordeaux and some interesting wines bought at cellar doors, mainly in the Loire and in Gascony.
This formed the basis of my early cellar which I then added to by buying regularly from Irish off-licences. This is the key to building a cellar — you must keep adding to it and always have lots of quaffing wine to protect the good bottles from being consumed with post-pub curry-chips.
I love the taste of mature wines but not everyone does — Bordeaux, Barbaresco, or Ribera del Duero that is 10-15 years old tastes quite different to its younger counterpart but you might not welcome the replacement of bright juicy fruits with cinnamon and leather so try some aged wines before you embark on such a project.
As for where to put them — I recommend the cupboard under the stairs or a spare bedroom which is rarely heated, just avoid the garage, kitchen, and attic where temperature varies too much.
Wines this week are highlights from the September wine sales in Dunnes Stores and O’Briens. Picks are all wines that drink well now but are contenders for laying down for a few years.
I myself bought extra bottles of Cazal Viel, Château Fourcas-Hosten, Château du Glana and l’Ostals Estibals as well as some (SuperValu) Louis Latour Meursault. Speaking of Burgundy Dunnes has their very fragrant Reine Pedauque Meursault at just €45 and Bouchard Aîné et Fils Pouilly Fuissé for €27 - both should age happily for five to seven years.
- Limited edition
- 12% ABV; 70cl
- €27.95
- Stockists: Bradleys; 1601 Kinsale; Bubble Brothers; Urru Bandon; Celtic Whiskey Shop; Martins; SuperValu Castletroy.
- kinsalemeadco.ie
Kinsale Mead has just released an excellent limited-edition iteration of its always interesting product.
This blackcurrant and cherry mead was fermented off-dry and then aged in Bordeaux merlot barrels for 12 months.
There are two more barrel-aged concepts due in the coming months so keep an eye out.
This pours like aged Saint-Émilion in the glass with a garnet centre and brick-coloured rim. Light dark cherry aromas with distinct honeyed notes in the background, sweet red and black fruits on the palate with a crisp (almost tart) cherry finish and lingering subtle soft honey and raspberry notes. Quite delicious and rather fascinating.