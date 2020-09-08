Darina Allen: It takes just 30 minutes to cook this spicy chicken dish for your family 

Preparation 10 minutes. Cooking 25–30 minutes.
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp of garlic purée
- 1 tsp of grated ginger
- 200g (7oz) chicken breast cut into 5cm (2 inch) chunks
- 2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp tomato purée
- 2 tbsp plain yoghurt
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp ground turmeric
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 5cm (2 inch) piece ginger, peeled and cut into julienne
- Handful of coriander (cilantro) leaves, chopped
- 2 green chillies, finely chopped
- 10 mint leaves, chopped
Serve with a daal and rice — and you can substitute chicken with boneless duck or turkey for a fuller flavour.