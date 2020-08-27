Kids stir it up in the kitchen: Three top chefs share the recipes they enjoy cooking with their children and grandchildren 

Throughout the long weeks of lockdown, many of us became more adept at cooking as with nowhere to go, it was the perfect time to bring out our inner chefs. But it wasn’t just the adults producing delicious treats as much of the younger generation was more than happy to whip up a culinary storm in the kitchen.

We asked three of Ireland’s favourite chefs to share what they were cooking with their kids and offer some ideas for lunchbox treats for school.

Neven Maguire thoroughly enjoyed the lockdown as it meant he could spend hours in the kitchen with his twins Connor and Lucia, who are already showing signs of inheriting their father’s culinary skills.

Neven Maguire. Picture: Fran Veale

Lunchbox scones

Ingredients:

225g (8oz) self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting

Pinch of fine sea salt

Pinch of baking powder

40g (1½oz) caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

75g (3oz) butter, diced

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3 tbsp buttermilk, plus a little extra

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220C (425F/gas mark 7).

Sift the flour into a bowl with the salt and baking powder, then stir in the sugar and rub in the butter. The best way to do this is to pick the mixture up with your fingertips and lightly rub it together before letting it fall back into the bowl.

Repeat this until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Beat the egg with the buttermilk. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients. Using a palette knife, gently and quickly stir the liquid into the flour. When it begins to come together, finish it with your hands – the dough should be soft but not sticky. If it seems a little dry, add a bit more buttermilk, 1 teaspoon at a time.

Lightly flour the work surface. Turn the dough out onto it and pat into a circle about 2.5cm (1in) thick.

Cut into triangles with a sharp knife or stamp into 5cm (2in) rounds with a cutter, giving it a sharp tap – don’t twist it, just lift it up and push the dough out. Carry on until you are left with all the trimmings, then bring these back together to roll out again until you can cut out the last scone.

Arrange the scones on a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper and brush the tops with buttermilk, then sprinkle with a little more sugar.

Bake in the oven for 10–12 minutes, until well-risen and golden brown. Leave to cool for at least 10 minutes on a wire rack.

Serve with butter/cream and jam.

Lucia Maguire with a tray of mini pizzas.

Darina Allen, who is busy once again in the cookery school, spent time during lockdown cooking with some of her 11 grandchildren.

Darina Allen.

These are two of their favourites:

Tortillitas à la patata

Ingredients:

4 organic eggs

225g (8oz) cooked potatoes, cut into 5mm (1/4 inch) dice

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley and chives

Extra virgin olive oil, for frying

Maldon sea salt, to serve

Method:

Whisk the eggs in a bowl, add the diced potatoes, season with salt and freshly ground pepper and add the herbs.

Heat about 5mm (1/4 inch) of oil in a frying pan on a high heat, cook a teaspoonful of mixture and taste for seasoning.

Continue to cook the mini tortillas as needed, using a scant dessertspoon of the mixture for each.

Cook on one side for about 1-2 minutes, flip over and continue to cook on the other side for a similar length of time, or until slightly golden.

Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with a few flakes of sea salt.

Serve hot, or at room temperature with a blob of garlic mayonnaise or relish.

Lunchbox apple fritters

Ingredients:

110g (4oz) plain white flour

pinch of salt

1 organic egg

150ml (5fl oz) milk

Good-quality vegetable oil, for frying

450g (1lb) cooking apples (about 4), Bramley’s Seedling or Grenadier

225g (4oz) caster sugar or cinnamon sugar – made using 4oz (110g) granulated or Demerara sugar mixed with 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Method:

Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl.

Make a well in the centre and drop in the egg. Use a whisk to bring in the flour gradually from the edges, slowly adding in the milk at the same time. Leave the batter in a cool place for about 1 hour.

Heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 190C (375F).

Peel and core the apples. Cut into rings, no thicker than 1cm (1⁄4 inch).

Dip the rings into the batter and lift out with a skewer, allowing the surplus batter to drain off, then drop into hot fat, a few at a time.

Fry until the batter is golden brown and the apple is tender. Drain well on kitchen paper.

Toss each fritter in caster sugar or cinnamon sugar

Catherine Fulvio’s children (Charlotte and Rowan) are now teenagers, but they still enjoy cooking and one of their favourite easy recipes are these Egg Muffin Surprises which are perfect for lunchboxes or to eat at home. Here, she suggests three different combinations.

Catherine Fulvio bakes Summer Egg Muffins

Ingredients:

11 large eggs

1 medium onion, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp each of chorizo, sweetcorn and grated cheddar

2 tbsp each of chopped cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, baby spinach and grated Parmesan

2 tbsp each of cooked diced potato, peppers, grated parmesan and chopped parsley

Summer Egg Muffins

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C (gas 4)

Brush muffin tin with melted butter or oil.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and onion and season with salt and pepper.

Ladle the egg mixture ¾ way up in the slots in the muffin tin

Divide the topping combinations into the egg mix.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Remove from tin and serve.

These can be refrigerated, stored in an airtight container, for up to four days.