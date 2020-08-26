Energy bites: Healthy school lunch ideas from the Daly Dish

Given the ongoing challenges posed by coronavirus, parents might be thinking more about putting hand-sanitiser and masks into their children’s back-to-school rucksacks, rather than musing over what goes into their lunchboxes. All the same, the perennial question of what to include in children’s packed lunches has not gone away.

Indeed, this year it is perhaps more important than ever, as a recent Safefood survey shows that nearly half of children (49%) have been eating more unhealthy snacks and treats during the challenging days of lockdown and the holidays that followed.

Some 60% of parents also told Safefood, the food safety and healthy eating body, that they were concerned about getting their children back into a school routine in the coming weeks.

Sarah Keogh, dietitian.

Lunchboxes, however, should not add to the stress, dietician Sarah Keogh tells Feelgood. She says parents often ask her what to put into their children’s packed lunches and are concerned when they sometimes return uneaten.

She says not to worry too much as lunchbox food accounts only for about 20% of a child’s food intake, particularly for younger children. “About 80% is what happens at home,” she says. “If a child does not eat what is in their lunchbox, they are not going to die of starvation.”

Also, she says parents often make the mistake of overloading lunchboxes, packing as “if the child is off to climb Croagh Patrick!”

Less is definitely more, she says, advising parents to think of packed lunches as a snack to keep a child going. Having said that, it’s important to aim for some balance. Try to include some carbohydrate, such as bread, crackers, rice, or pasta salad. Then add some protein such as cheese or ham, but the latter should be included no more than once a week.

Other ideal protein options include chicken (about a third of a breast), tuna or tinned salmon. Hummus is also very good.

When it comes to fruit and veg, Sarah Keogh says carrot sticks work particularly well. For younger children, though, be careful of including something like a mandarin orange as it can be difficult to peel.

When it comes to treats, her own two sons, aged 10 and 12, think of them in terms of “sometimes food” and didn’t even miss them when their mum forgot to pack them on Treats Friday. That has since been rectified! “It’s good for children to get treats now and then and know that they are part of the diet,” she says.

As for drinks, water is perfect.

Gina and Karol Kelly, authors of The Daly Dish.

Meanwhile, in the Daly household, Karol and Gina, the couple who made a name for themselves after losing weight by developing healthier versions of their favourite meals, tell Feelgood that they will be applying the same healthy principles when it comes to preparing lunches for their two children.

This year, the couple’s son Ben (nine) will be going into fourth class and daughter Holly (11) will start sixth class.

“Giving your kids a healthy and filling lunchbox is so important. You want to keep them full and nourished throughout the day and keep their energy levels up,” says Karol, who with Gina wrote the bestselling The Daly Dish published by Gill Books.

Karol starts with either a sambo or wrap (brown or wholemeal) and then adds chicken or ham with a little bit of lettuce and cucumber (Ben is a fan). Another option, he says, is some crackers topped with a little ham and cheese.

“Fruit is up next,” he says. “I always love to give a couple of options. Grapes are great as they can pick away at them. Some chopped watermelon is a great lunchbox filler too, or some blueberries, strawberries or chopped apple. I change it up from day to day to keep it fun for the kids.”

He adds carrot sticks, chopped cucumber or cherry tomatoes sometimes too. For occasional treats, he chooses something like a yoghurt-topped rice cake, some raisins or popcorn.

To finish off, he adds a big bottle of water with a little (no-added-sugar) orange squash added.

The main thing, he says, is to keep it varied, healthy and fun.