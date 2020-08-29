Michelle Darmody: Making the most of meringues

Meringues are quite versatile: Depending on the ratio of sugar to egg they can be soft, like the topping on a lemon meringue pie, or crisp and brittle so that they snap under the slightest pressure.

There are a few tips that can help you to get a good result. The first, and one of the most important, is to ensure there is no oil or fat on the bowl or whisk when you are adding air to the egg whites. Even a tiny piece of egg yolk, which contains fat, will stop the whites becoming light and fluffy. I tend to wipe down the bowl and the whisk with some white malt vinegar before I begin. This ensures that they are sparkling clean. A glass or metal bowl also works better than a plastic one as fat can stick more readily to plastic.

Because of their high sugar content, meringues are susceptible to absorbing moisture from the air. If you are making them on a humid day or in a steamy kitchen you may end up with a stickier meringue than on a dry day. You can leave the meringue in the oven once it is turned off to continue hardening it up if you wish.

The fresher your eggs, the better. And make sure your meringues are thoroughly cooked as undercooked meringues can weep uncooked egg white from the bottom. Adding the sugar slowly also helps to prevent weeping.

Once you master a good meringue you can use it for many things and if it cracks and is unsightly there is always 'Eton Mess'.

Meringue and Fruit layer cake

Ingredients:

6 egg whites, at room temperature

2 pinches of salt

310g caster sugar

2 tsp cornflour, sieved

2 tsp white malt vinegar

To decorate:

300 mls cream, whipped

500g mixed berries

2 tbsp honey

Some fresh berries to decorate

Method:

Preheat your oven to 130 degrees. Cut two squares of parchment to fit each of two large flat baking trays and then cut both of these in two. Lightly grease each piece. You can use a third tray if you have one or just carefully shape two rectangles of meringue onto one of the trays

Put the egg whites and salt into a very clean mixing bowl. Whisk lightly until the colour begins to change. Add half of the caster sugar and whisk until stiff. Turn the speed on the mixer down and add the rest of the sugar a tablespoon at a time. Add the cornflour and beat it in. Add the vinegar and also beat that in.

Scoop a third of the mixture on to parchment on one of your trays, swirl and gently spread it into a rectangle shape. Repeat this with the other two thirds so that you have three similar sized rectangles.

Bake in a preheated oven for 10 minutes at 130 degrees.

Then reduce the heat to 120 degrees and bake for 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours, depending on your oven. Towards the end of baking, watch so that it does not get too brown (if you have a glass door) but do not open the oven.

When the meringues are done it should slide off the baking tray onto a plate. You can then pull the paper gently out from underneath on both sides. Because it is cut in two it should pull away easier.

To make the compote, put the 500g of mixed berries into a saucepan over a low heat. Stir in the honey and allow to simmer until the fruit has softened. Take off the heat and allow to cool completely.

Whip the cream until stiff and spread it on two rectangles of meringue. Top each one with the compote. Sit them on top of each other and cap with the third rectangle. Fill this with berries to decorate. Serve quite soon after assembling.

Pistachio and Peach Pavlova

Ingredients:

6 egg whites, at room temperature

2 pinches of salt

310g caster sugar

2 tsp cornflour, sieved

2 tsp white malt vinegar

To decorate:

20g butter

4 peaches, destoned and sliced

2 tbsp maple syrup

250mls cream, whipped

50g shelled pistachios, roughly chopped

Method:

Preheat your oven to 130 degrees. Cut a square of parchment to fit on a large flat baking tray, then cut it in two. Lightly grease each piece.

Put egg whites and salt into a very clean mixing bowl. Whisk lightly until the colour begins to change. Add half of the caster sugar and whisk until stiff. Turn the speed on the mixer down and add the rest of the sugar a tablespoon at a time. Add the cornflour and beat it in, add vinegar and also beat that in.

Scoop the mixture on to parchment on to your tray. Make a circular shape and hollow out the centre slightly and swirl the edges.

Bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes at 130 degrees.

Then reduce the heat to 120 degrees and bake for 1 1/2 to 2 hours depending on your oven. Towards the end of the baking, watch so that it does not get too brown (if you have a glass door) but do not open the oven.

Allow to cool completely on the tray and then gently transfer onto a large plate while still on the parchment. Gently pull the parchment on each side and the two sections should come away.

Melt the butter in a heavy-based pan — one that can be put into the oven. Toss the peaches in the butter and maple syrup and place into the oven until soft. Allow to cool.

Swirl the whipped cream into the dip in the meringue and add the peaches and drizzle over the juice from the peaches. Sprinkle with the nuts. Serve quite soon after assembling.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Meringues

Ingredients:

4 egg whites at room temperature

115g caster sugar

110g icing sugar, sieved

2 tsp cocoa powder, sieved

40g finely chopped hazelnuts

Method:

Preheat your oven to 100 degrees and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

Whisk the eggs in a clean bowl with a clean whisk until stiff peaks form. Continue to whisk and add the caster sugar a dessertspoon at a time. Do this slowly, allowing all the sugar to blend before adding the next spoon.

Sieve a third of the icing sugar into the mixture and combine. Continue with the other two thirds until they too are combined. Add in the cocoa powder and finely-chopped nuts — these can be rippled through rather than completely mixed in.

Use a large tablespoon or two dessertspoons to scoop the meringue mixture onto your trays. I usually get about 16 meringues. Allow space for them to expand as they bake.

Bake for an hour and three quarters until they are crisp. You can turn off the oven and allow them to rest inside the oven, to dry out more, if you like meringues very crisp.