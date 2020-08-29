Derval O'Rourke: Weighing up the benefits of pumping iron and lifting 

My fitness routine has varied hugely over the years. This year I’ve done mostly home-based, no-equipment, 20-minute circuits. So this week I’m going to share some insights on weight training and one of my favourite indulgent recipes — Creamy Pistachio Pasta.

In my previous career, training as a professional athlete meant I relied on a range of different exercise techniques to keep my body strong and powerful to allow me to run my fastest times. Since retiring, one of the questions I get asked most often is ‘Do you still run?’. The honest answer is that although I love to run, it’s the simple stuff like home workouts, pilates and a weights routine that I’ve been the most consistent with.

Here are the reasons why I choose to continue to lift weights:

1. Strong bones

A lot of health and fitness goals tend to be aesthetic and often overlook our skeleton. However, osteoporosis is on the rise and the worrying thing is that it’s a ‘silent’ disease and often you don’t notice anything until it’s too late. Lifting weights can help to improve your bone density. When women hit the menopause, we are more at risk of osteoporosis than men — so it’s really important to try to increase that bone density.

2. Increased muscle mass

When you do a weight training session you get your metabolism boosted and firing. You’re building muscle mass and the more of this muscle mass you get, the more calories you burn when you’re sedentary. When you stop training and walk out of the gym, your body’s still burning calories throughout the rest of the day.

3. Body Confidence

Weightlifting is an effective form of exercise that gives you the tools to sculpt your body and build a certain shape. Personally, I like to look strong and fit. Weights get me the best results to achieve this. If it’s ‘gains’ you are looking for then using weights is key.

4. Everyday functionality

Having a strong body that can carry you through life is so important. It allows you to carry your shopping to the car, run around the garden after your kids and function each day. Strength training will make you an all-round stronger, more functional, and healthier person — I want to be able to move well throughout my life and weights are really beneficial to that.

5. Supports other forms of training

Weight training builds a strong foundation and the strength you need to enhance other training. Most of the really good runners I know are also really good in the gym. That is the same with most sportspeople I know, they use strength training to support their on-pitch, track or court performance.

How to get started with weights:

1) Hire a personal trainer:

Commit to a budget for a period of time (eg. 6 weeks worth of sessions) and find someone who can teach you how to lift properly and guide you in a plan to do so. Before committing to anyone, ask questions and make sure you are confident in their ability to provide safe and effective training. If you are post-pregnancy it is essential that you work with someone who is experienced and knowledgeable in women's health.

2) Enrol on an online course:

More and more people are doing weights at home. I’d advise finding a good online weights course and making sure you are comfortable with what you are doing. Remember safety is key.

3) Look for some beginners' weight lifting classes:

These exist but you’ll need to do a little google search to find one close to you.

It’s a great way to gain confidence and meet potential training buddies too.

4) Video your movements:

I often put my phone on selfie mode and record short videos of me lifting. This gives me instant feedback on technique.

Fitness Tip:

Try something new for fitness. It’s great for the body and mind.

Wellness Tip:

Whenever and however you move, give yourself time, even if it is 5 minutes to concentrate on just you, the breath moving in and out of your body, your joints keeping you upright.

Recipe

Creamy Pistachio Pasta

I lived in Dublin for 14 years, from college to working and when I was a full-time athlete I was based in the capital. I used to go to the loveliest Italian restaurant with friends. Their creamy carbonara was to die for. It was always the nicest treat to go there and indulge in it with a glass of wine plus great chats. Since we live back in Cork now and having two small kids, going out for indulgent dinners and chats is a bit rarer. I'm always trying to recreate the loveliness of our favourite 'restaurant' dinners at home. Here is a Creamy Pistachio Pasta — my twist on Carbonara.

It's very indulgent with plenty of cream and parmesan cheese — yum!

Creamy pistachio pasta.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 tbsp crushed pistachios

½ red chilli, finely chopped

180ml cream

100g pasta

2 tbsp Parmesan

a handful of mint leaves, chopped





Method:



Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the pistachios and chilli and cook for 5 minutes.

Stir in the cream, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Drain the pasta and tip it into the pan with the cream sauce

Add the parmesan, mint and seeds and stir well to coat the pasta

Season to taste and divide the pasta between warmed serving bowls.