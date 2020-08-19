Top 8: Lunchbox treats 

It may take minutes to put together a lunchbox for school, but what you put into it will fuel your child for hours. And, to keep energy levels even, it’s important to keep sugar content to the minimum.

Once sandwiches, salads, flasks of water are sorted, fruit is good for small breaks. For end-of-week treats, it’s best to make your own, ideally with help from the kids.

“Look for high protein and fibre, lower sugar and less additives,” says consultant dietician and author Paula Mee.

She favours complex carbs that are found in oats.

“Oats are great and very healthful, but shop-bought bars can have lots of hidden forms of sugar.

"Watch labels for table sugar, golden syrup, molasses/treacle, agave syrup, rice malt syrup, coconut blossom syrup, maple syrup, coconut sugar, honey.

“It doesn’t mean you should never eat these foods, but be aware they are added for sweetness.

"Instead eat natural sugars such as the lactose found in milk or yoghurt, the sugar naturally present in fruit, including dried, canned and stewed, in vegetables like carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sugar snap peas.”

Dentists recommend swishing and swallowing water after all snacks.

Sugar replacement chemical additives give children a taste for oversweet foods and research is ongoing about their negative effect on the gut.

Nine seed bars 160g €3.99





Nine Original Seed Bars.Picture: Jim Coughlan





Gluten free, these four bars comprise sunflower, pumpkin, sesame, hemp seeds, with sugars 8.4g per 40g bar from sugar, rice syrup, with a decent 3.7g fibre, a high 6.6g protein.

A relatively short list of ingredients included sustainably sourced palm oil (unsustainable is not good for environment), no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.

A satisfying chew with enough chocolate on one side for older tasters to accept it as a treat.

Score: 9

Ella’s oaty fingers 125g €2.75





Ella's Kitchen, Oaty fingers.Picture: Jim Coughlan





Five 25g bars are flavoured with banana and raisin and deliver 6.7g sugars per bar from dried bananas and raisins, but no added sugar or its substitutes.

Oat content at 42% is high, there is also malted barley extract and sunflower and (sustainably sourced) palm oils.

Commendably, no other ingredients are listed. Protein and fibre at 3g each is fair. The nine year old particularly liked the chewy texture and enjoyed the other flavours in the range too.

Score: 8.5

Stable Diet wheat-free flapjack 80g €1.75 each





Stable Diet, Flap Jack. Picture: Jim Coughlan





46% oats, brown cane sugar, butter, golden syrup yield high sugars of 22.1g, decent protein 4.9g and 4.2g fibre.

Four ingredients make this the shortest list. Wheat free. Liked particularly by older tasters. Made in Co Wexford.

Score: 8

Nature Valley crunchy 210g €2.99





Nature Valley, Crunchy Oats & Dark Chocolate. Picture: Jim Coughlan





Five packs in a box are made in Spain for General Mills, a US-based company.

Sugars per pack of two are a high 11.1g from sugar, honey, molasses, but one bar is enough.

Protein 3.7g and fibre 2.7g come from a high 55% oats, which are flavoured with dark chocolate pieces. No worrying additives.

Nicely crunchy, not too much chocolate so not heavy or oversweet. High marks from the nine year old.

Score: 9

Flahavan’s Irish Oaty Flapjacks seeds 240g €3.99









Flahavan's Irish Oaty Flapjacks. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Six individually wrapped snacks in this variety have sunflower, pumpkin and chia seeds, but come in fruit and nut, chocolate chip and plain too.

Each 40g flapjack has 6.6g sugars from sugar and partially inverted sugar syrup.

There is also desiccated coconut and oat flour. A decent 41% oats yields a low enough 2.9g protein and 1.9g fibre per bar.

Popular with kids. Irish made.

Score: 8

Marks & Spencer apple, ginger & dark chocolate 135g price €1.55





M&S Treat Bars.Picture: Jim Coughlan





These three bars have some flaked almonds and coconut way down the list that includes dried apricots, cranberries and apples with puffed rice bound together by dark chocolate.

Sugars of 14g per bar come from the dried fruit and the chocolate, glucose syrup and honey. Protein a moderate 3g, fibre 3g. Teen tasters liked these.

Score: 7

Brynmor flapjack 80g €1.49





Brynmor, Flap Jack.Picture: Jim Coughlan





Gluten free, with a high 38% rolled oats and an interesting stem ginger and chocolate-flavoured topping.

A high 28g sugars comes from golden syrup, cane sugar and sultanas. This is balanced by a fair protein content of 4.6g and 4.2g fibre per bar.

A large bar which could easily be divided into two or three. From the Good Food Shop, English Market, Cork.

Score: 7.75

Special K milk chocolate with wholegrain oats 135g €3.09





Special K, Wholegrain Oats.Picture: Jim Coughlan





Five bars have 32% oats, 10% cereal crispies, 8% wholewheat flakes.

Sugars of 5.7g per bar come from sugar, glucose syrup, fructose, and chocolate chunks.

Fibre 2.6g, low protein 1.7g puts it down our list, but the taste and a desirable chewiness appealed to tasters.

Score: 6